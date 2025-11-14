‘Parallax’ and ways of seeing

A group exhibition bringing together five distinct voices in contemporary photography is all set to begin at Museo Camera, Gurugram. ‘Parallax: Five Lenses, One World’ has been curated by acclaimed photographer Dinesh Khanna. The show opens for preview on November 15 and would be open for public from November 16 to 31.

Advertisement

‘Parallax’ explores the idea of perception — how the same world can appear entirely different depending on who is looking. Through the unique sensibilities of Abhishek Hajela, Promila Bahri, Ravi Madan, Rahul Balyan, and Shruti Bansal, the exhibition transforms everyday scenes into multi-layered narratives. The result is an immersive experience that touches on themes of identity, devotion, resilience, culture, and human connection.

Advertisement

“In photography, if you move your head just a little, the foreground shifts against the background — that’s Parallax. It beautifully mirrors how people see the world differently. Each of the five photographers comes from a unique life journey, bringing their own lens, shaped by experience, curiosity, and emotion. When we tried to force a single theme, it felt wrong. Their individuality was the theme,” says Khanna, who has over three decades of engagement in visual storytelling and is celebrated for his ability to capture emotion and everyday life with subtle elegance.

Advertisement

Abhishek Hajela, an award-winning travel and wildlife photographer, presents works that celebrate culture, people, and nature. For Hajela, photography is not merely documentation — it is an act of preserving feeling, of holding onto fleeting stories that exist beyond what is immediately visible.

Promila Bahri, a New Delhi-based artist, curator, and photographer, brings her deeply layered approach to visual storytelling. Her images delve into faith, devotion and identity, offering poetic reflections on the complexities of everyday life. As she describes her practice: “Art for me is the pursuit of riyaz, the focused practice, and Therav, deep, quiet contemplation.”

Advertisement

Ravi Madan, a retired engineer with a sharp poetic eye, turns his camera toward the overlooked. His work finds wit, contrast and irony in the mundane, revealing the extraordinary subtleties embedded in ordinary pauses and glances.

Rahul Balyan, a media executive, presents ‘Quiet & Ecstatic’, his exploration of spirituality and the sacredness of presence. Moving fluidly from hushed introspection to fervent collective energy, his photographs trace the spectrum of spiritual experience.

Shruti Bansal, a business strategist with a natural flair for theatre and narrative, contributes ‘Human Weave’, a study of daily human gestures and survival. Her photographs reflect resilience, portraying humanity as an intricate fabric woven from countless individual threads.

The exhibition invites audiences to experience stillness, devotion, humour, intimacy, and resilience — each image a reminder that even the smallest shift in viewpoint can reveal something entirely new.

The exhibition is presented in collaboration with Salam Balak, an NGO dedicated to child welfare, underscoring the links between artistic expression and social awareness. Hahnemühle, the globally renowned fine art paper manufacturer, supports the show by providing archival-quality paper for select prints.