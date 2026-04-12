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Home / Arts / Past matters: Timeless lessons from traditional architecture

Past matters: Timeless lessons from traditional architecture

With private colonisers busy raising ‘Gurgaon models’ of luxury without any context to ground realities, it is important now that the lessons embedded in the rugged stones be reread and emulated

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Rajnish Wattas
Updated At : 05:14 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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The sequence of well-modulated and interlinked spaces is highly developed in Fatehpur Sikri. Photo by Harpreet Singh. Photos courtesy: Raj Rewal
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The monumental book, ‘Traditional Architecture and its Relevance for Our Times’, traces its origin to 1986, when legendary architect Raj Rewal was invited to curate the Traditional Architecture section for an exhibition in Paris.

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To carry out the arduous task, Rewal enlisted a team of young architects and students who camped at sites for weeks to carry out measurements, often under challenging conditions. They undertook extensive fieldwork, producing measured drawings, photographs and records of sites, including Jaisalmer, Srinagar, Fatehpur Sikri, Mandu, Orchha, Datia, Ahmedabad’s stepwells, Padmanabhapuram and Jaipur’s Jantar Mantar.

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As Rewal looks back at the research in a new book, he writes: “By foregrounding the spatial and urban values of these historic sites, the study highlighted their continuing capacity to inform and inspire architectural practice today.”

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Isometric view of Fatehpur Sikri based on the actual measured drawings.

Isometric view of Fatehpur Sikri based on the actual measured drawings.

What stands out is the unique ‘measured drawings’ undertaken in the pre-computer era. At a time when AI is becoming an everyday tool in an architect’s studio, this anthology of essays by some of India’s legendary architects, who had then participated in this historic task of documentation, makes it a rare collector’s item.

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Our country’s rich diversity of geography, climate zones, local materials and indigenous technology — manifested by its architecture — is showcased exquisitely in this volume. Precious colour prints and vintage black and white photographs, interlaced with detailed drawings printed on art paper, make the compendium look like an antique art folio from a royal studio. The expanse of the book symbolises the vastness and scale of the subcontinent, covering Kerala to Kashmir.

A variety of timber-framed and brick buildings front the river in Srinagar. Photo: Madan Mahatta

A variety of timber-framed and brick buildings front the river in Srinagar. Photo: Madan Mahatta

Ashish Ganju, whose group had then surveyed a segment of Srinagar along the river using boats, records, “A unique feature of the Jhelum riverfront is the housing for low-income families in boats, moored along the river’s edge. These boats, called doongas, have an all-wooden superstructure with several rooms in a linear arrangement. The river’s edge is thus defined in a number of ways — by the continuous line of doongas moored along it and clustering especially around the ghats.”

The evocative text by Rewal describes Jaisalmer as built with ochre-coloured sandstone, which changes its hue as per the time of day. “Walking along the streets of Jaisalmer is a rare pleasure. It is like reading a long novel that enthuses the reader to finish it in one go. One discovers the distinguishing marks of the street, its bends formed by jutting platforms, and the crossings defined by wells or shrines. The alleyways are often punctuated by gateways, unfolding vistas like new chapters of a book. The facade of the street is enlivened with elements of design, carved in stone, comprising parapets, gargoyles, balconies, jaalis, viewing windows (jharokhas), and thresholds.”

More than ever, it is important now that the lessons embedded in these rugged stones be reread and emulated. A country so rich in architectural heritage, where each edifice, street and threshold is a work of art and a device for dealing with the elements of climate and geography, should really be a vishwaguru for human settlements.

Given the rapid urbanisation in India, with private colonisers busy raising ‘Gurgaon models’ of luxury — without any context to ground realities — such rich vignettes from the past become timeless in relevance.

“A gradual rediscovery of contextual design principles highlights how tradition, when intelligently interpreted, can remain timeless and progressive,” hopes Rewal.

— The writer is former principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture

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