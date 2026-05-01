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Home / Arts / Patiala artist Kulpreet Singh to make UK debut

Patiala artist Kulpreet Singh to make UK debut

His solo show ‘Indelible Black Marks’ will open at Hayward Gallery’s HENI Project Space on June 16

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:45 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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Kulpreet Singh’s art lies at the intersection of agriculture crisis and climate change.
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Patiala-based artist Kulpreet Singh is the recipient of the Hayward Gallery/Kochi-Muziris Biennale (HG-KMB) Award. The award gives a South Asian artist and participant in the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025-26, the opportunity to present their first institutional solo show in the United Kingdom.

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Singh’s exhibition ‘Indelible Black Marks’ will open at Hayward Gallery’s HENI Project Space on June 16 and run until August 2.

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He would be presenting a film installation that explores the urgent link between climate change and agricultural crises. Drawing from his life as a farmer, Singh choreographs the ritual of stubble-burning — setting fire to straw remnants to prepare fields for a new crop cycle. Accompanied by an abstract five-panel painting, created with fire and stubble-ash, the film captures performers hauling large canvases across burning fields to record the exploitation of the land.

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This presentation has been curated by Rachel Thomas, Roden Chief Curator with Ananya Jain, curatorial assistant.

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