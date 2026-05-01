Patiala artist Kulpreet Singh to make UK debut

Patiala-based artist Kulpreet Singh is the recipient of the Hayward Gallery/Kochi-Muziris Biennale (HG-KMB) Award. The award gives a South Asian artist and participant in the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025-26, the opportunity to present their first institutional solo show in the United Kingdom.

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Singh’s exhibition ‘Indelible Black Marks’ will open at Hayward Gallery’s HENI Project Space on June 16 and run until August 2.

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He would be presenting a film installation that explores the urgent link between climate change and agricultural crises. Drawing from his life as a farmer, Singh choreographs the ritual of stubble-burning — setting fire to straw remnants to prepare fields for a new crop cycle. Accompanied by an abstract five-panel painting, created with fire and stubble-ash, the film captures performers hauling large canvases across burning fields to record the exploitation of the land.

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This presentation has been curated by Rachel Thomas, Roden Chief Curator with Ananya Jain, curatorial assistant.