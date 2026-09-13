DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Arts / Photography@200: Translating the world, one frame at a time

Photography@200: Translating the world, one frame at a time

To mark 200 years of photography, eminent lensman Dinesh Khanna pens a heartfelt ode to the medium

article_Author
Dinesh Khanna
Updated At : 03:08 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo by Dinesh Khanna.
Advertisement

There is something magical about photography. Imagine life as a river of time. As the saying goes, you never step into the same river twice, because the flowing water recreates it with every passing moment. The same is true of life and time itself. Yet photography gives us the ability to reach out and claim a moment from that river by freezing it forever.

As photography reaches its bicentennial milestone — marking two centuries since Nicéphore Niépce fixed the first permanent image on a pewter plate and Louis Daguerre perfected the process — we are reminded of a monumental gift to humanity. In an extraordinary act of foresight, the French government purchased the patent for the daguerreotype in 1839 and made it an open licence: a “free gift to the world” that democratised photography.

Advertisement

Having spent 50 years involved with photography, my life with the medium represents a full quarter of its entire existence. Sounds rather vain to see it through my own life’s prism, but then that’s what makes it so special for me. For 36 of those years, I have worked as a professional, watching the ground shift constantly.

Advertisement

Technology has always driven these shifts, transforming genres along the way. The evolution from heavy glass plates and toxic wet collodion to flexible roll film, and eventually to high-resolution mirrorless cameras and computational smartphone systems, completely redefined what could be captured and how. Faster films and portable bodies liberated the camera from the studio, giving birth to candid street photography and dynamic photojournalism.

Photo by Dinesh Khanna.

Photo by Dinesh Khanna.

Advertisement

Today, digital workflows have turned photography into a universal language while challenging our notions of truth.

My own introduction to this world began long before my professional career, sparked by my father, who was also a photographer. His encouragement — gifting me a basic camera and an occasional roll of film — instilled in me a deep love for the medium and a respect for the rigour required to create good images. Shooting analog teaches you to value every single frame. With limited exposures and costs attached to each click of the shutter, every shot demands deliberate intention, careful composition, and a thorough understanding of exposure.

Those hard-earned analog values didn’t vanish when the industry went digital; they became my invisible anchor. That early training translates directly into my modern workflow, ensuring I treat a memory card with the same patience and visual discipline as a roll of film.

Through every technological revolution and personal season of life, photography has remained my steadfast means of expression, as it has for millions of others. It is the meditative language through which I engage with the world, make sense of transition, and quiet my mind.

And in the 200th year, photography seems to be facing an existential crisis. Much like what painting seemed to have faced when this new medium first arrived on the scene. When photography was invented in the 19th century, panicked painters feared it would render their canvas obsolete, prompting the famous lament that painting was dead. Instead, freed from the burden of mere mechanical documentation, painting evolved into impressionism and abstraction.

Today, as algorithms synthesise pixels from text prompts alone, photography faces its own existential mirror. Yet just as the camera did not destroy painting, artificial intelligence may ultimately fail to kill photography. We hope. And this may well happen by photography being pushed back to its very roots of the unrepeatable truth of a physical moment captured through lived human experience.

As we celebrate two centuries of capturing light, I am profoundly grateful to still be walking this path, translating the world one frame at a time.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts