Photography@200: Translating the world, one frame at a time

There is something magical about photography. Imagine life as a river of time. As the saying goes, you never step into the same river twice, because the flowing water recreates it with every passing moment. The same is true of life and time itself. Yet photography gives us the ability to reach out and claim a moment from that river by freezing it forever.

As photography reaches its bicentennial milestone — marking two centuries since Nicéphore Niépce fixed the first permanent image on a pewter plate and Louis Daguerre perfected the process — we are reminded of a monumental gift to humanity. In an extraordinary act of foresight, the French government purchased the patent for the daguerreotype in 1839 and made it an open licence: a “free gift to the world” that democratised photography.

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Having spent 50 years involved with photography, my life with the medium represents a full quarter of its entire existence. Sounds rather vain to see it through my own life’s prism, but then that’s what makes it so special for me. For 36 of those years, I have worked as a professional, watching the ground shift constantly.

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Technology has always driven these shifts, transforming genres along the way. The evolution from heavy glass plates and toxic wet collodion to flexible roll film, and eventually to high-resolution mirrorless cameras and computational smartphone systems, completely redefined what could be captured and how. Faster films and portable bodies liberated the camera from the studio, giving birth to candid street photography and dynamic photojournalism.

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Today, digital workflows have turned photography into a universal language while challenging our notions of truth.

My own introduction to this world began long before my professional career, sparked by my father, who was also a photographer. His encouragement — gifting me a basic camera and an occasional roll of film — instilled in me a deep love for the medium and a respect for the rigour required to create good images. Shooting analog teaches you to value every single frame. With limited exposures and costs attached to each click of the shutter, every shot demands deliberate intention, careful composition, and a thorough understanding of exposure.

Those hard-earned analog values didn’t vanish when the industry went digital; they became my invisible anchor. That early training translates directly into my modern workflow, ensuring I treat a memory card with the same patience and visual discipline as a roll of film.

Through every technological revolution and personal season of life, photography has remained my steadfast means of expression, as it has for millions of others. It is the meditative language through which I engage with the world, make sense of transition, and quiet my mind.

And in the 200th year, photography seems to be facing an existential crisis. Much like what painting seemed to have faced when this new medium first arrived on the scene. When photography was invented in the 19th century, panicked painters feared it would render their canvas obsolete, prompting the famous lament that painting was dead. Instead, freed from the burden of mere mechanical documentation, painting evolved into impressionism and abstraction.

Today, as algorithms synthesise pixels from text prompts alone, photography faces its own existential mirror. Yet just as the camera did not destroy painting, artificial intelligence may ultimately fail to kill photography. We hope. And this may well happen by photography being pushed back to its very roots of the unrepeatable truth of a physical moment captured through lived human experience.

As we celebrate two centuries of capturing light, I am profoundly grateful to still be walking this path, translating the world one frame at a time.