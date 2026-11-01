Preserving the sacred sound

For more than five centuries, the Sikh musical tradition has flowed like a river, widening with every generation. Few have tried to hold its entire breadth in a single vessel. Sabad Naad does exactly that. This 18-hour collection of 141 shabads spans all 62 raags of Guru Granth Sahib.

Conceived in 2017 and now being released by Mumbai-based Asli Music, the project gathers some of India’s most celebrated classical vocalists and instrumentalists, and seats them beside traditional Sikh kirtaniyas. It seeks to restore the raag-based foundations of Gurbani Kirtan, build an archive and introduce new generations to a tradition in which music cannot be parted from the sacred word.

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A vision born of a mentor

Every great undertaking has a first spark. This one was lit by the late Sant Baba Sucha Singh, a scholar and revivalist of Gurmat Sangeet, the classical tradition of Sikh devotional singing. He revived traditional string instruments, trained young performers and restored rigorous discipline, rescuing a heritage that had drifted to the margins. His disciple, Ustad Sukhwant Singh, carries that flame forward. Trained in the guru-shishya tradition, he has devoted his life to teaching, composing and guarding the classical foundations of Gurbani Kirtan.

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The scripture itself is a work of musical design. Its hymns are assigned to specific raags. They shape its voice and give each composition its own emotional colour. Yet as traditional instruments and older performance practices faded, the need to document this architecture grew urgent.

The idea took shape in conversations between Ustad Sukhwant Singh and KJ Singh, a producer and mixing engineer. Their shared love for musical heritage led to the question: could Gurbani across all 62 raags be recorded with both traditional fidelity and contemporary recording standards?

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Words that crossed borders

The universe of Guru Granth Sahib reaches beyond the Gurus’ verses. It embraces saints and mystics of the Bhakti and Sufi traditions, among them Bhagat Kabir, Bhagat Namdev, Sheikh Farid and Bhagat Ravidas. Sabad Naad draws from the same inheritance, bringing together performers from various regions, languages and musical worlds.

For many of these musicians, Gurbani was unfamiliar ground. Their mastery lay in Hindustani or Carnatic music. When KJ Singh approached four of his early choices — Hariharan, Aruna Sairam, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Sanjeev Abhyankar — all of them said yes within minutes.

Their eagerness gave the organisers faith that this could be a true meeting place of classical music and Gurbani, not a parade of famous names. The challenge was to ensure that musical excellence served the shabad, never the other way round.

The significance of 62

The number 62 is the project’s compass. Sabad Naad embraces every raag in Guru Granth Sahib, 31 of them shuddh (pure) and 31 mishrit (mixed). Each is a world of its own, and together they reveal the breadth of the Gurus’ musical imagination.

Every composition had to be approached within its prescribed raag, with care for its melodic structure, phrasing and devotional intent. For Ustad Sukhwant Singh, the task was as much teaching as music: helping performers understand the compositions, honour their structure and convey their meaning without bending the tradition.

The roster reads like a constellation. It includes the late tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, Bombay Jayashree, Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Hariharan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shankar Mahadevan, Shubha Mudgal, Suresh Wadkar, Aruna Sairam, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Arijit Singh, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, TM Krishna, and the Gundecha Brothers, among others.

Beside them stand kirtaniyas such as Dr Gurnam Singh, Prof Kartar Singh, Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, Bhai Harjinder Singh Srinagarwale, Bhai Sarabjeet Singh Laddi of Darbar Sahib, Bhai Maninder Singh of Darbar Sahib, Bhai Nirmal Singh Nagpuri of Darbar Sahib and others.

Teaching the Shabad

Artistes arrived from across India with different accents and habits of phrasing, and for some, Punjabi pronunciation was a steep climb. They received guidance on pronunciation and were encouraged to write the verses in scripts they could read with ease. Only then did they turn to musical interpretation.

What began as a musical collaboration became, for some, a deeply personal engagement with Gurbani. It was exactly what the organisers had hoped to witness: the spiritual force of the shabad can travel beyond the borders of language and culture.

The instruments shape the space in which a shabad unfolds. Sabad Naad features the tanti saaz, the traditional stringed instruments, among them the rabab, taus, dilruba, sarhanda and tanpura, alongside the jodi-tabla. One familiar companion is absent though: the harmonium. A fixture of devotional music, it was used only in early practice sessions to support the singers and does not appear in the finished performances. It was a conscious artistic choice, in keeping with the aim of restoring traditional instruments to their rightful place.

The recordings were made at 24-bit/96 kHz, a high-resolution format chosen to preserve every nuance. Consistency was its own challenge, since the team recorded in different cities and studios. KJ’s answer was a portable recording setup.

The spirit of collaboration

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s schedule was exacting, so KJ Singh worked through professional connections to arrange a session around the maestro’s visit to India. Hussain’s generosity did not end with his own performance. He encouraged other tabla players to take part, widening the circle.

The project also made room for the young. After hearing Ustad Sukhwant Singh’s students perform individually, KJ Singh wondered whether their voices might be woven into a chorus. Around 40 of them gathered for an intensive three-day session. Before any music was recorded, the team worked on blending voices, sustaining a unified sound.

The organisers had first imagined around 70 compositions. But as word spread, musicians and kirtaniyas came forward asking to contribute, and the collection grew to 141 shabads. Eventually the team had to stop adding recordings and turn to editing, mixing and preparing the material for release.

Then came the pandemic, which paused progress. Now, nearly a decade after the idea took shape, Sabad Naad is reaching listeners as an 18-hour archive.

Sabad Naad arrives in an age of short, snackable listening. Its 18 hours ask for a willingness to sit with the shabad and meet the musical diversity of Guru Granth Sahib in its full breadth. Its hope is simple: that the raags will draw people in, and the shabad will leave a deeper impression.

About the collection

Release date: October 30

Run time: 18 hours

Platforms: Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music, YouTube, Apple Music