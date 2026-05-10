Pt Mukul Shivputra, the restless genius

Mukul Shivputra’s emergence as a musical genius in the later years of his life is a rare phenomenon. There have been child prodigies. Mukul’s father, the legendary Kumar Gandharva, himself was a child prodigy and his musical talent was recognised when he was barely 10 years old. It also gave him a new name, Kumar Gandharva, changing it from Shivputra Siddaramaiah Komkali. Mukul, however, was not a child prodigy, at least not in my knowledge or experience.

Advertisement

I first saw him in 1973 in Bhopal — still in his teens, he was meticulously instructing that the public address system be properly set for his father’s concert.

Advertisement

A couple of years later, when we were visiting Kumarji at his home in Dewas, soon after spending a holiday in southern India, we met Mukul again. I was narrating my experience of attending Carnatic music concerts and happened to remark that the ordinary listeners in the South seemed to know the grammar of music, discussing it during coffee breaks passionately. Mukul butted in with a remark, asserting that there was a problem: there was a lot of grammar but very little art! This remark provoked a rebuke from Kumarji, who said, “My dear, without rhythm, no flower blooms.” Sometime later, Mukul was sent to get some training in Carnatic music from the eminent vocalist MD Ramanathan.

Advertisement

Mukul has had a tragic life. As a young child, he lost his mother, the vocalist Bhanumati Kaunsa. And just days after his only son Bhuvan was born, his wife died of burns. The inherent wandering instinct started asserting itself. Even while Kumarji was alive, he would disappear for months from his parental home, Bhanukul, in Dewas, named after his mother. I recall how, on January 12, 1992, he came almost at the eleventh hour for Kumarji’s cremation. At the time, he was living in a temple near Nemavar on the banks of the Narmada. He was dressed like a sadhu. It turned out that he had started spending a lot of time with the sadhus of Malwa region.

Earlier, when Kumarji was recovering from tuberculosis in another bungalow in Dewas, he had collected a lot of Nirgun songs and dhuns from some of these sadhus. The long company of sadhus drew Mukul to drugs and alcohol.

Advertisement

It is a sad and ironical fact that as he matured in his musical imagination and started giving concerts, he also became unpredictable. As his reputation grew as an out-of-the-ordinary musician, he also started behaving in an erratic manner; many a time his concerts were cancelled as he failed to appear.

In spite of this unreliability, Mukul also displayed a scholarly bent of mind. He composed some verses in Sanskrit, a copy of which remains somewhere in my huge pile of personal papers. He also assiduously studied many masters, imbibing some aspects in his grand vision of music. He spent some time in Bhopal as well and was offered to start a Khayal Institute, but to no avail.

It became evident that he was a ‘yayavar’, a wanderer who could not stay at one place for long. It is difficult to identify the elements that he inherited from his father and guru. But what is certain is that he learnt to question the given, to dare to take a path away from the beaten one, to welcome and explore the unexpected and the unanticipated from Kumarji. Also, perhaps the creative dialectics of ‘raga’ and ‘viraga’, attachment and detachment.

Kumar Gandharva had serious reservations about gharanas. He felt that following a gharana meant you had got hold of a cheque book of the ancestors’ bank account and were issuing cheques without adding anything to it. He refused to be bound by any gharana. Mukul seems to have imbibed these precepts and quietly stands outside the traditional gharanas and Kumar’s music. This aloofness gives his music its own glow. He is, like his father, a lonely singer.

The musical imagination and the vocalism that Mukul has finally evolved are all his own: they bear a distinct imprint of his wandering life. That life now echoes in the wandering, meandering structure that his music chooses to follow. In Hindustani classical music, the ragas have their own personality and the tradition is so strong and robust, almost unshakeable, that it rarely allows anyone to provide his/her own colour to a raga. In Mukul, the meaning is not fixed; it is fluid and so is the geometry of expression — fluid and pleasurably uncertain. When I heard him recently at a concert (organised by LNJ Bhilwara Group) in Delhi, it was not just Vasant in all its sensuousness and celebrative ethos, it was Mukul-Vasant.

For some years now, Mukul has been living in Pune, the capital of Hindustani classical music. Besides practising music, he is also teaching some chosen disciples. His return to music in a major way, as a genius, was first intimated to me by the late Kumar Shahani, filmmaker and music lover. He had heard him at a concert in Pune.

At 70, Mukul is now singing himself, i.e. Mukul, through the ragas. Mukul singing Mukul. Ragas are now pretexts and Mukul himself the text. This happens very rarely in our music. It indicates and confirms that a genius is at work. Many, including me, had lost all hope that Mukul would ever return to music, overriding all the self-created impediments, shifting moods, unreliable behaviour and some degree of arrogance. But he has, and even though it carries a trace of his earlier life and tensions, they are transferred into a music of discovery, humility and gratitude.

It is a music that celebrates the world, revealing its beauty and grandeur, but also its fragility, making presence recall absence and absence echo presence. Mukul’s music is music of wonder, of mystery, of silence, a thinking music; as if notes are also ideational units, glowing with meaning, floating unburdened with meaning. Meaning-making is simultaneous with music-making, not separate but organic.

Mukul continues to dress like a saintly person. While his music has a certain purity and transparency, it often bridges the gap between the spiritual and the sensuous. It now has a repertoire of recalls and echoes, memory and imagination, poetry and silence, rehabilitations and innovations.

Yves Bonnefoy, the French poet, famously said that genius is someone who suffices. Though still restless, still wandering, Mukul Shivputra, luckily for us, suffices.

— The writer is a Hindi poet-critic and art lover based in Delhi