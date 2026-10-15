Punjabi film ‘Birds in the Dark’ wins audience award at Busan

Punjabi film ‘Birds in the Dark’ (‘Hanere De Panchi’), directed by Shashank Walia, has won the Songwon Vision Audience Award – Asia at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The award is presented to the Asian film in the festival’s Vision section that receives the highest number of audience votes. It carries a cash prize of KRW 10 million, sponsored by the Songwon Culture Foundation.

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Set in Balad Kalan village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, the film is rooted in the struggle of landless Dalits to reclaim common village land. It explores the intersections of caste, class, land and gender, weaving a story of labour, dignity, collective action and queer love.

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Walia, who wrote, directed and shot the film, first encountered the village in 2015 while researching folk artistes for a documentary. Although the documentary did not materialise due to a funding setback, the villagers’ stories and their struggle stayed with him and eventually became the foundation of ‘Birds in the Dark’.

The film examines the contrasting meanings of land for owners and landless agricultural labourers. While it represents possession and capital for the former, for the latter it signifies dignity, agency and control over their livelihoods.

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The film stars Mauli Singh, Sapna Das, Harwinder Aujla, Shahnawaz Bhat and Navdeep Bajwa. Reema Kaur, who also edited the film, produced it alongside Walia, with Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal joining as producers to support its completion.

For the independent Punjabi film, the Busan recognition marks an important milestone, bringing the story of a village’s struggle for land and dignity to an international audience.