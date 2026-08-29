‘Qissa’ director Anup Singh’s next set in Mumbai

‘Qissa’ and ‘The Song of Scorpions’ director Anup Singh is set to direct his next film, ‘Lasya: The Gentle Dance’, to be shot on the streets of Mumbai.

Advertisement

“This will be a short film,” says Singh. “It is for me an attempt, call it a desperate attempt, to see if in this time of AI, quick and violent action, and celebration of various demogogueries in story-telling, whether there is still a way to reaffirm cinema’s gentle ways of reaching us.”

Advertisement

The film is to be produced by Mumbai-based Pretty Pictures, helmed by and Zeeshan Ahmad Pretty Aggarwal.

Advertisement

‘The Gentle Dance’ follows a father and son, beggars on Mumbai’s road-side, during a day in their life. The raging monsoon rains destroy their shelter again and again, and the large, great city offers them nothing but hostility, outright cruelty, and indifference.

Isolated and despairful, it is only the father’s tales of the dead mother’s impudence and vehement determination to remain playful in her relationship with the city and nature that helps the son to stop seeing himself as a victim. It also gives him the resolve to learn to dance like her in the ruins and to build his world again.

Advertisement

“Anup Singh’s work has always been about people on the margins,” says the film’s producer, Zeeshan Ahmad. “His cinema has consistently insisted that their life not be documented only for the pain, but that the joys and the beauty of their life also be affirmed. We would like to support that vision in our work together.”

“After this short, we are ready to start working with Anup Singh on his next feature film early next year. This would have been the third film that he was going to make with Irrfan Khan. Now, after almost five years of Irrfan’s passing away, Anup Singh is finally ready to return to the film. We are very excited to make this film in homage to Irrfan Khan.”