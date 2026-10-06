Rachana Yadav’s rhythm of resilience

In Kathak, rhythm is not merely counted; it is lived. The dancer’s body learns its grammar, the mind absorbs its mathematics, and the spirit gradually discovers its own language. For Rachana Yadav, this journey began not with a childhood dream of becoming a dancer, but with a calling that arrived much later — and demanded that she begin all over again.

As a child, Yadav learnt Kathak for barely a year, encouraged in part by her mother, celebrated Hindi writer Mannu Bhandari. But sports attracted her more, and dance receded into the background. After completing her education at Delhi University, she entered the worlds of advertising and interior design. Kathak seemed to have become a closed chapter.

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Then, at the age of 30, she watched Kathak exponent and choreographer Aditi Mangaldas perform.

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Something changed.

The experience was so powerful that Yadav felt an unmistakable inner pull towards the form she had once abandoned. She decided to return to Kathak and began serious training under Mangaldas. At an age when most people are consolidating their professional lives, she chose the uncertainty of a new beginning.

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That decision became the defining turning point of her life.

Returning to a demanding classical discipline at 30 required more than enthusiasm. It meant years of rigorous riyaz, physical conditioning, intricate footwork, rhythm, chakkars, musical understanding and, above all, the gradual flowering of abhinaya. Yadav accepted the discipline with remarkable perseverance. What began as a second encounter with Kathak eventually became a lifelong sadhana.

Her story is therefore not simply about becoming a dancer. It is about the courage to listen to an inner voice — and the discipline to follow it.

Today, Yadav is a dancer, choreographer and teacher who runs the Rachana Yadav Kathak Studio in Gurugram. More than 250 students, from the age of five to 55, have trained there. Her teaching reflects her larger understanding of classical art: tradition survives not by remaining static, but by being understood deeply and transmitted meaningfully.

For Yadav, tradition and experimentation are not opposing forces. The grammar of Kathak — thaat, amad, paran, tihai and gat-bhav — remains the foundation, but the artiste must be able to engage with the emotional and intellectual questions of the present. Her creative work draws upon Indian philosophy, literature and human psychology, allowing Kathak to explore experiences that extend beyond conventional narratives.

Her command over abhinaya is particularly striking. Through the eyes, face and body, she transforms emotion into narrative without depending upon words. Her performances invite the audience not merely to watch, but to feel and reflect.

Yet the most compelling chapter of Yadav’s journey emerged away from the stage. A severe medical crisis forced her to confront physical vulnerability. But even during that difficult period, her connection with Kathak remained intact. After an interval of 19 months, she returned to the stage in July this year at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, with her solo production ‘A Heart Does Roam’.

Yadav demonstrated how a classical form can enter the psychological and spiritual landscape of contemporary existence without surrendering its classical identity. The production reflected her belief that Kathak can be both rooted and searching — anchored in tradition yet capable of asking new questions.

The philosophy is equally relevant to young dancers. Artistic accomplishment, in her view, cannot be separated from patience, continuity and disciplined practice. Experimentation without a deep understanding of tradition, she believes, can easily become superficial; genuine innovation must emerge from within the grammar of the form.

This philosophy also explains the strength of her own journey. The woman who once left Kathak after a year eventually returned to it at 30, submitted herself to rigorous training, became a performer and choreographer, and went on to nurture another generation of dancers.

But Yadav’s life encompasses more than dance. As Managing Director of the prestigious Hindi literary journal ‘Hans’, wife of acclaimed photographer Dinesh Khanna and mother of two daughters, she carries multiple responsibilities while continuing her artistic practice. Her achievement lies not in choosing between these worlds, but in finding a rhythm that allows them to coexist.

There is a gentleness about Rachana Yadav, but beneath it lies extraordinary resolve. Her journey reminds us that artistic beginnings do not always follow a predetermined calendar. Sometimes the real beginning comes when an individual finally recognises the voice within.

— The writer is a freelance contributor