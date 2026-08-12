Saffronart sale brings spotlight on an extraordinary Gandhi archive

The Anand T Hingorani collection of letters, manuscripts, photographs, and personal objects go under the hammer on August 18-19. The collection offers a rare glimpse into Mahatma Gandhi’s private world through one of his closest associates. This is one of the most important private archives associated with Gandhi to emerge in recent years.

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‘Gandhi: From the Collection of Anand T Hingorani’ brings the spotlight on 86 historically significant artefacts. It spans more than two decades and traces Gandhi's longstanding relationship with freedom fighter Anand T Hingorani. Preserved by the Hingorani family across generations, the archive offers a rare insight into the personal exchanges, shared ideals, and historical moments that connected the two men during the years of India’s freedom struggle. This archive is special as it remained with a single family for generations, preserving the continuity and authenticity of Gandhi’s relationship with Anand.

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The collection offers an unusually intimate view of Mahatma Gandhi through his close relationship with Anand T Hingorani, who first met Gandhi in 1930 and remained one of his most devoted associates. He worked at Sabarmati Ashram, joined the historic Dandi March, participated in the Civil Disobedience and Quit India movements, and later became one of the most committed publishers and custodians of Gandhi’s writings.

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Beyond documenting major political events, the collection reveals the deeply personal dimensions of Gandhi’s life, capturing both the public leader of India’s freedom movement and the private individual who offered counsel, consolation, discipline, and affection to those closest to him. The Salt Satyagraha, the struggle for independence, and the turbulent years surrounding Partition are reflected throughout the material, but so too are moments of friendship, grief, faith, and everyday human connection.

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At the centre of the sale is A Thought for the Day: Gandhi’s 688 Autograph Reflections for Anand T Hingorani, 1944–1946, whose estimated value is Rs 15 25 crores. Written over a span of two years after the death of Anand’s wife Vidya, these daily handwritten messages of guidance, reflection, and encouragement were later compiled into a book and stand among the most intimate surviving records of Gandhi’s correspondence with Anand.

The auction also includes several exceptional personal objects:

Gandhi’s Peti Charkha accompanied by Two Letters on the Spiritual Discipline of Spinning (estimate: Rs 50-70 lakhs)

Bapu Ka Aashirwad — Gandhi’s Rosary, Prayer Pouches And Letters Of Blessing (estimate: Rs 30-40 lakhs)

The West End Watch Co. “AFTAB” pocket watch personally gifted by Gandhi to Anand T Hingorani (estimate: Rs 20-30 lakhs)

A Letter To Anand T Hingorani And Gangi Hingorani Concerning A Collection of Stamps for Mahadev Hingorani, Written on 30 January 1948 (estimate: Rs 10-15 lakhs)

Together, these objects reveal the extraordinary humanity of the archive, illuminating Gandhi not only as a political leader but also as a mentor, friend and deeply compassionate individual.

Speaking of the collection, the Hingorani family said, “We are honoured to share an extraordinary historical legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his close bond with our father. Bearing testimony to some of the most defining moments in Indian history, our family has cherished and safeguarded these artefacts for generations. This auction is not merely an offering of rare collectibles, but the sharing of historically significant memorabilia of India’s freedom struggle and Gandhi’s ideals, with the world.”

Minal Vazirani, president & co-founder, Saffronart, said, “This exceptional archive offers a rare perspective into Mahatma Gandhi’s personal world through his correspondence and association with Anand T Hingorani. Comprising a remarkably well-preserved collection of letters, photographs, manuscripts, and publications, it reveals Gandhi in multiple roles: as the leader of India’s freedom movement, but equally as a mentor, confidant, correspondent and friend. We are honoured to present this remarkable collection, which deepens our understanding of one of the defining figures in India’s history.”