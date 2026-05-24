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Home / Arts / Satyajit Ray’s world, in colour

Satyajit Ray’s world, in colour

An exhibition at DAG in New Delhi examines the filmmaker’s life and creative legacy through the lens of his long-time visual chronicler Nemai Ghosh

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:10 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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‘The Home and the World’ (‘Ghare Baire’). Ray demonstrates a scene to Swatilekha Chatterjee (Bimala) in Calcutta, 1983. All photos by Nemai Ghosh. Courtesy: DAG
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Satyajit Ray playing the piano, location hunting near Darjeeling, demonstrating a scene to Swatilekha Chatterjee, sketching a costume for a character, at the editing table, in deep thought at home, meeting Benode Behari Mukherjee… ‘Faces and Facets: Satyajit Ray in Colour’ is a rich exploration of auteur Satyajit Ray’s life and creative legacy, as examined through the lens of his long-time visual chronicler Nemai Ghosh. Currently on display at DAG in New Delhi, the show is devoted exclusively to the colour photographs of Ray by Ghosh.

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This vast and valuable photographic archive presents Ghosh’s decades-long documentation of the auteur and offers a window into Ray’s life and art. These never-before-displayed photographs are as much about his cinema as they are about the acute understanding between Ghosh and Ray that allowed the photographer to position his camera squarely, yet unobtrusively, where the action was.

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Ray is photographed by his actress Smita Patil, while making ‘Deliverance’ (‘Sadgati’) in Mahasamund, Madhya Pradesh, 1981. On the right is Santi Chatterjee, Ray’s longest-serving assistant director.

Ray is photographed by his actress Smita Patil, while making ‘Deliverance’ (‘Sadgati’) in Mahasamund, Madhya Pradesh, 1981. On the right is Santi Chatterjee, Ray’s longest-serving assistant director.

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DAG’s earlier exhibition, ‘Nemai Ghosh: Satyajit Ray and Beyond’, foregrounded Ghosh’s iconic black-and-white portraits of Ray, evocative film stills, and select glimpses from the sets of Ray and contemporaries such as Gautam Ghosh, Aparna Sen and Shyam Benegal, among others. It situated Ray within a wider cinematic fraternity. The present body of work adopts a more concentrated lens: Ray alone and his cinematic practice in vivid detail, rendered entirely in colour. If black-and-white distilled the filmmaker into tonal contrasts and sculptural gravitas, colour restores atmosphere and immediacy, bringing forth the warmth of interiors, the modulations of light across surfaces, and the subtle textures of the environments within which Ray conceived his films.

Ray with actor Gérard Depardieu at home, 1989. Depardieu greatly admired Ray’s films and helped to finance the production of ‘Branches of the Tree’ (‘Sakha Prasakha’). ‘I don’t much care for [Depardieu’s] acting, although I must admit he was quite impressive in ‘Danton’,’ Ray said privately at this time. ‘[But] as a human being he is warm and likeable, with none of the braggadocio one associates with a “macho” matinée idol.’

Ray with actor Gérard Depardieu at home, 1989. Depardieu greatly admired Ray’s films and helped to finance the production of ‘Branches of the Tree’ (‘Sakha Prasakha’). ‘I don’t much care for [Depardieu’s] acting, although I must admit he was quite impressive in ‘Danton’,’ Ray said privately at this time. ‘[But] as a human being he is warm and likeable, with none of the braggadocio one associates with a “macho” matinée idol.’

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Presenting several iconic as well as rare images of actors, scenes, sets and locations from the filming of Ray’s films, alongside photographs of the filmmaker at work taken over a 25-year period, the exhibition showcases his unparalleled genius and magic.

“Ray’s dedication to his craft led Ghosh to follow him like a shadow and conditioned him to the exacting demands of the maestro. Over the course of a 25-year association that began on the sets of ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’, Ghosh remained steadfast in upholding the values that defined Ray’s artistic vision,” says Ashish Anand, CEO and MD of DAG. Ghosh was later credited by Ray as ‘Unit Stills Photographer’.

An accompanying book presents a vast selection of colour photographs, with a preface by Nemai Ghosh and text and descriptive captions by Andrew Robinson, author of ‘Satyajit Ray: A Vision of Cinema’.

The exhibition is on view until July 4.

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