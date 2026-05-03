Seeing is believing: UK artist’s 18-month residency at eye hospital

Come to think of it, unlike an emergency response hospital, what drama can one expect at an eye hospital? Perhaps none. But for British photographer Stuart Robertson, that is where miracles unfold. Having spent 18 months at Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital in Daryaganj, Delhi, he saw people grappling with darkness and then, all of a sudden, there was light. He says there is nothing as dramatic. ‘Through the Artist’s Eye’ marks, in a way, the culmination of his residency at the hospital.

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It all, however, began as an act of donation. Robertson, who has worked in the Indian newspaper industry, had sold two large paintings and decided to donate the proceeds to Dr Shroff’s hospital. There, he met its CEO, Dr Umang Mathur, who asked Robertson if he would be interested in working as a volunteer with children who have gained sight for the first time. “I simply couldn’t refuse such an offer. After working at the hospital and showing him some of my work, he suggested I should have an exhibition in Delhi. I then approached Bikaner House, which accepted my proposal,” he says.

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The exhibition brings together drawing, photography, sculpture, and film. Curators Ashish Sahoo and Zaarya Chaudhari say the “drawings made in surgical and recovery spaces often function as acts of exchange — shared with patients, collapsing the distance between artist and subject. Photographic works engage with the intensity and discipline of medical intervention, while resisting spectacle and foregrounding dignity.”

The artist says vision provides our primary connection with the world around us. “I can think of nothing as dramatic as the restoration of sight, as happens in this hospital. I have explored the centrality of vision in our lives and the consequences of impaired vision and its treatment from my perspective as a visual artist.”

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Eighteen months is a very long time for an artist to spend in an eye hospital. It was a rare opportunity for Robertson too, “one that many artists would relish”.

“Being in this particular hospital grounded me as I observed so many small miracles, acts of kindness that I was witness to. Being among this hospital community has changed my attitude to life.”

He says it took him time to understand the hospital’s workings and rhythm. Amid all that, what stood out was that the hospital kept giving. “The daily intake of new patients came, and I picked the fruit from the tree, but the next day, the tree was full of fruit again. I realised there were so many different faces to this hospital.”

He would draw on site a lot, but knew he had to blend into the environment so as not to be noticeable. Sometimes he would look the other way and then return to observation again — he didn’t want to intrude into the patients’ space. All the while, he was in awe, swept by the realisation that he was witnessing something special.

The patience of the staff and their service without expecting anything in return, their selflessness and cohesion in recognising the most important person in the hospital — ‘the patient’ — were life lessons, says Robertson.

“I was able to see patients have their eyesight restored, their lives saved through cancer treatment, their appearance restored. Surgeons would work over and above for their patients, dealing with the pressure to always get things right. Nurses would put in long hours in the operating room and then go and comfort an upset child who was crying before surgery. The anaesthetist would react to an unanticipated complication in seconds,” he recalls.

The works range from drawing, sculpture, painting, collage work on found objects, and six different methods of production in photography. “The latter is of significance as this is the 200th anniversary of the first photograph. I am not aware of so many different processes exhibited in one show. There are over 280 works in this exhibition.”

The exhibition, Robertson says, is a fraction of what he has drawn or photographed. While the short show (April 28–May 3) comes to an end today, it marks an important study into not just vision and the joy of discovering and rediscovering it, but also ways of seeing.