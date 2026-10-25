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Home / Arts / Sheer beauty of muslin

Sheer beauty of muslin

A new book explores the global history of one of the world’s most celebrated fabrics

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:59 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Tantee or Indian muslin weaver. From Charles D’Oyly. Antiquities of Dacca (London, 1814-27). V&A. Photos courtesy: Niyogi Books
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Today relegated to babies and jam-makers, muslin was once a cloth that clothed empires. The finest Bengal muslin was exclusively woven for the Mughal court; Indian muslin was traded with the Roman and Ottoman empires. Favoured by French queen Marie Antoinette, its popularity survived the French Revolution and was much loved by Empress Josephine. A new book takes us through the warp and weft of the fabric and the stories woven around it.

‘Muslin’ has been authored by Sonia Ashmore, a design historian specialising in cultural exchange, design history and the decorative arts, with particular expertise in the textiles of South Asia and Japan.

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The book has been brought out by Niyogi Books and V&A Publishing. It draws on the extensive collection at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, where Ashmore was in the research department.

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Muslin is a fabric of almost mythical reputation. Renowned for its extraordinary fineness, it was described in the 17th century as “the shadow of a commodity”, a phrase that captures its almost weightless, translucent quality. Yet behind its delicate beauty lies a more complex story, woven into the history of the East India Company, imperial trade and colonial power.

Jama or robe. Probably 18th century. V&A.

Jama or robe. Probably 18th century. V&A.

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An open-textured cotton cloth, muslin was woven to varying degrees of fineness, depending on the quality of the yarn and the exceptional skill of its spinners and weavers. The name ‘muslin’ is often attributed to the Venetian traveller Marco Polo, who linked it to the textile trade of Mosul in present-day Iraq, a major centre connecting India and the Mediterranean. Although this origin remains debated, the fabric itself has been associated with Bengal since ancient times, where it was known as mull or mulmul.

The book takes one into the history of muslin in India, beyond Bengal and Dacca to Sindh and Rohtak, and its travels abroad. The fabric was so soft, European women began preferring it to silk and wool; the not-so-well-off ladies would try to steal it from clothing stores; Jane Austen and William Thackeray mentioned it elaborately in their novels.

The book travels across parts of Europe and America, mapping the fabric’s global sojourn.

Like all handloom products, muslin too faced the onslaught of machinery, bringing an end to a glorious era.

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