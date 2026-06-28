Spiritual connect

THOUGH abhang is recognised as a kind of devotional music from Maharashtra, singer Mahesh Kale feels it has the potential to attract audiences across the world. After performing in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore earlier this year, he will take his Abhangwari series to 11 cities in India from July 4 to August 8. The schedule includes shows at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on July 10 and Mumbai’s Shanmukhanada Hall on July 26.

Sung in Marathi, abhangs are dedicated to the deity Vitthal or Vithoba, written by saint-poets like Sant Tukaram, Namdeo and Dhyaneshwar. Legendary singers like Pt Bhimsen Joshi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishori Amonkar and Pt Jitendra Abhisheki are known for their renditions. Every year, thousands of pilgrims visit Pandharpur in south Maharashtra on Ashadi Ekadashi day, and abhang concerts are held in various places.

“I would love to bring Abhangwari to Punjab too, and even take it to north-eastern states like Assam. Spiritual music touches everyone, irrespective of language. This year, we are performing in Ahmedabad for the first time, and I am excited,” says Kale.

Now settled in the San Francisco Bay area, Pune-bred Kale started the Abhangwari series 10 years ago. He recalls, “We began with Pune and Mumbai. I noticed a keen interest even among non-Marathi audiences, and soon took it to Bengaluru, where it received a huge response.”

Now 50, Kale started learning music from his mother Meenal Kale, and gave his first performance of a devotional song at age three. He later learnt from Purshottam Gangurde, before being chosen as a disciple by the renowned Pt Jitendra Abhisheki. Later, he learnt from Pt Abhisheki’s son Shaunak.

Kale won the National Award for his song ‘Aruni Kirani’ in the 2015 Marathi film ‘Katiyar Kaljat Ghusli’. Besides abhangs, his focus is on spreading the reach of classical music in the Bay area, where he and his wife Purva Gujar-Kale run a non-profit organisation, Indian Classical Music and Arts Foundation. “This is my way of trying to preserve tradition,” he says.

The singer has some interesting stories about his association with Punjab, having performed at the prestigious Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar in December 2022. He recalls, “We were driving from Amritsar and it was really cold and there was a thick layer of fog as it was quite early in the morning. We stopped for tea and I heard this wonderful hymn which I made the stall owner play again. It was the shabd ‘Satguru Nanak Pargateya’. I loved it so much that I downloaded it and played it on the loop till I reached Jalandhar. I hope to sing it one day in my concerts.”

At the Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, Kale began with a khayal, but concluded with Marathi natya sangeet and abhang. “The response was fabulous. I learnt another thing after that concert. A Sikh gentleman came up to me and told me that Bhagat Namdeo, known to us as abhang poet Sant Namdeo, also wrote 61 shabds which have been included in Gurbani,” the singer adds.

Kale says though he mainly sings the works of Maharashtrian saint-poets, he is keen to learn about other spiritual genres and philosophies. He elaborates, “I try and study Kabir, and also want to learn more about Carnatic saint-poets like Thyagaraja and Muthuswamy Dikshitar, or Sufi mystics like Bulleh Shah. I have some Punjabi students and from them I learnt the shabd ‘Mitti Dhund Jag Chanan Hoa’ and the aarti ‘Gagan Mein Thaal Rav Chand Deepak Bane’. So the learning is constant.”

The singer also emphasises on preserving the purity of the classical form. He cites the example of the chant ‘Ram Krishna Hari’, with which he begins his concerts. He says, “In Mumbai, it had been raining on the day of my concert. So I sang it in Raag Megh Malhar. But I have also sung the same chant in raags Jhinjhoti and Jog and even Carnatic raags like Simhendra Madhyamam and Amritavarshini. My abhangs are based on raags, but I also try to get the audience to sing along where possible. Without realising it, many of them are singing the raag with me.”

This interactive nature and the sheer energy that comes across turn Kale’s shows into memorable experiences. He’s sure to prove that again.

— The writer is a music journalist