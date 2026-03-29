Spotlight on lighting

Every year, when World Theatre Day arrives on March 27, we celebrate actors, playwrights, directors and audiences — the visible community of theatre. Yet there is another presence on stage that speaks constantly but is rarely acknowledged as a performer. That presence is light.

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Most people assume lighting exists simply so that audiences can see the actor. But in theatre, light does much more than make things visible. Light interprets what we see. It shapes emotion before language begins. It creates atmosphere before a story unfolds. It quietly tells the audience what kind of world they have entered.

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Light is not just illumination. It is interpretation. If you sit in a theatre just before the curtain rises, there is always a moment of anticipation. The stage may be empty. The actors have not yet entered. The story has not begun. Yet something already starts happening. A faint glow appears. A colour settles over space. A shadow stretches across the floor. Without a single word being spoken, the audience senses whether they are entering a memory, a celebration, a conflict, or a prayer.

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That is the work of light.

In my years of working across theatre and performance spaces, I have often felt that lighting behaves like a silent actor. It does not speak in sentences, but it communicates constantly. A soft amber wash can suggest warmth and belonging. A narrow shaft of white light can isolate a character in loneliness. A sudden darkness can create tension more effectively than dialogue ever can.

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Sometimes audiences do not consciously notice lighting. But they always feel it.

In Indian performance traditions, this relationship between light and emotion has existed for centuries, even before modern lighting instruments appeared. Our classical arts have always understood that performance is not only about movement and text, but about mood. The rasa of a performance — whether it is devotion, longing, compassion, heroism or wonder — depends on atmosphere as much as action.

Lighting today continues that tradition in a contemporary form.

When I work on classical dance productions, I often think of light as a partner to the dancer rather than a background element. A dancer enters the stage carrying centuries of narrative memory. The lighting must respond to that presence with sensitivity. It must not dominate the performance, but it must support its emotional journey. Often the most powerful lighting choice is not the brightest one, but the quietest one. In theatre especially, light shapes space in ways audiences rarely notice consciously. A stage is physically limited by walls, curtains and architecture. But lighting can make that same stage feel like a palace, a forest, a courtyard or a solitary room. It can expand space or shrink it. It can guide the eye gently or suddenly redirect attention. It can make the audience feel close to a character or distant from them.

In this sense, lighting is not decoration. It is storytelling.

There is also something deeply human about theatre lighting that feels increasingly important in our digital age. Today we watch stories everywhere — on phones, on streaming platforms, on large screens. But theatre remains different because it is made of presence.

Actors are present. Audiences are present. And light itself is present in real time.

A lighting cue in theatre happens once, in that exact moment, for that exact audience. It cannot be paused, rewound or replayed. It exists only in the shared experience of performance. Perhaps this is why theatre continues to survive despite so many technological changes around us. It reminds us that storytelling is not only about images. It is about encounter.

Lighting plays a quiet but essential role in creating that encounter.

People sometimes ask me what makes theatre lighting different from lighting in everyday life. My answer is simple. Everyday light reveals objects. Theatre light reveals meaning.

A doorway lit from behind becomes a memory. A face lit from the side becomes a question. A figure standing in darkness becomes a possibility.

These transformations happen not because of technology alone, but because of intention. Lighting design is not only about equipment. It is about listening carefully to the story, the performers and the space, and then responding with sensitivity. On World Theatre Day, we celebrate theatre as a collaborative art. No performance exists because of one individual alone. It is created through trust between many people working together — actors, directors, musicians, designers, technicians and audiences. Lighting belongs to this collective spirit. It does not demand attention for itself. Instead, it supports others in being seen more truthfully.

Perhaps that is why lighting often remains invisible as an art form. When it works well, it disappears into the experience. The audience remembers the emotion of the scene, not the instrument that created it. Yet without light, theatre would remain incomplete. As we celebrate theatre this year, it may be worth pausing for a moment before the curtain rises — in that quiet space between darkness and performance — and noticing how the first gesture of storytelling often arrives not through words or movement, but through light. Because before the actor speaks, before the music begins, and before the story unfolds, theatre always starts with illumination becoming interpretation.

— The writer is a Chandigarh-based National Award-winning lighting and spatial designer working across theatre, dance and performance environments