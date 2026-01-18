Sukhvinder Singh Pinky, Ustad from Punjab

At a recent concert in Kolkata, a slim-built, slight-statured, turbaned artiste brought the house down after his solo on tabla and jori. There was a prolonged standing ovation from the 3,000-plus audience. The artiste was the world-renowned percussionist Sukhvinder Singh, affectionately known as Pinky. Kolkata is considered the stronghold of tabla, with local legends like Pt Swapan Chaudhary, Pt Anindo Chatterji, Pt Kumar Bose and Bickram Ghosh; yet Pinky Singh not only held his own, his show was arguably the most popular in the three-day festival that featured more than 10 concerts.

Pinky is without doubt one of the finest tabla players in the world; often referred to as the Pride of Punjab. The late Ustad Zakir Hussain referred to him as the greatest living jori player; jori is an old Punjabi instrument, somewhat like a much larger tabla, with its own style.

Humble yet self-assured, it is a pleasure to interact with Pinky. I was curious to know how he had originally connected with music as his parents had nothing to do with it. Pinky explains: “My mother’s family descended from Namdhari Satguru Ram Singhji’s daughter’s line. My uncles were born in Nairobi and there was a time when 90 per cent of the Indians in Nairobi were somehow linked with music. My grandmother (Nani) used to teach us simple ‘shabads’, which my brother and I would perform. My father, who was originally from Hoshiarpur, settled in Ludhiana.”

He was five and his elder brother Suhdev was seven when they performed a ‘shabad’ in front of Satguru Jagjit Singh Maharaj. “I played the dholki. Satguru was so impressed with us that he asked my parents to leave both of us, plus my younger brother, with him, to be brought up at Bhaini Sahib, near Ludhiana. This was in 1970. My father Santokh Singh was worried about our education, and Satguru promised to look after that aspect too. He gently explained to my father that musical talent was inborn and hard to acquire. Anyone could become a doctor or an engineer, but to become an influential musician was rarer and could not be achieved without God’s grace.” Suhdev later became a disciple of Pt Rajan-Sajan Mishra.

Shaking his head in wonder, Pinky reminisces about his Bhaini Sahib days. “From the time of Satguru Pratap Singhji, Bhaini Sahib has had an enriching musical tradition. Great musicians like Baba Nihal Singh, Bhai Taba Singh, Bhai Udho Khan Sahib, Bhai Rahim Baksh, Mian Kadir Baksh (Ustad Alla Rakha Khan’s guru) would come and stay in Bhaini Sahib; they received respect and honour.”

Pinky was trained by Baba Nihal Singh from Rawalpindi. “His entire family was killed during Partition; he was the only one who escaped and came to India. Before moving to Bhaini Sahib, he was a Hazoori ragi at Darbar Sahib. When he first heard me, he realised my ‘thaap’ was very clear, even as a child. He started training me personally and often said that I picked up things fast. I feel humbled as I recall this. I had surrendered totally to my guru, and would receive training literally any time of the day.”

At the age of 12, Pinky went to live with the legendary Pt Kishan Maharaj of the Banaras gharana, and stayed with him for more than six years. Pinky recalls: “I first heard him in Delhi. There was a Mr Chawla who lived on Pusa Road; that would be Satguru’s ‘dera’ when visiting Delhi. In 1977, three other boys and I were taken to a concert where Ustad Ali Akbar Khan was accompanied by Pt Kishan Maharaj. This was at Kamani Auditorium, and we sat in the front row. I had no idea of the stature of the artistes, but when I saw Pt Kishan Maharaj sitting in ‘vajrasana’, with that red ‘tilak’ on his forehead, I was totally captivated. When he played his first ‘tha’, my eyes became moist. I told myself that if I have to play tabla, I have to learn from him.”

When he returned home that day, he told Satguru he wanted to learn from him besides Bhai Nihal Singh. “Satguru told me that Pt Kishan Maharaj was a big artiste and couldn’t possibly come to us in Bhaini Sahib. I agreed to go and live with him. When Guruji saw me, he said I was too young to live with him, but Satguru convinced him. My ‘ganda bandhan’ ceremony was done on March 5, 1977, in a very grand way, with the then huge sum of Rs 5,000 being offered to my guru. Baba Nihal was very happy for me.”

Pinky gave his first public performance a week later, playing a rare ‘taal’ of 11-and-a-half ‘matras’, accompanied by his brother. He was merely 11 years old. The concert was held at Birla Matoshree Hall in Mumbai, and was hugely acclaimed. “Ustad Alla Rakha told Satguru that since I was from Punjab and trained in his style, he would like to teach me. Satguru told him about the ‘ganda bandhan’ ceremony just days earlier!”

Talking about Satguru Jagjit Singh’s contribution, Pinky says: “He has done so much for countless people, it’s without parallel. So many boys got the unique opportunity of being trained under greats like Ustad Vilayat Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pt Birju Maharaj.”

Pinky was 18 when he accompanied Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at a sarod festival. After that, his career took off. “I played in All India Radio’s National Programme. I was a little fellow, and caught the imagination of listeners. I started travelling all over.” He recalls how Satguru would give him Rs 100 a month for expenses. Pt Kishan Maharaj told him to stop taking the money and instead offer his earnings to Satguru. “I got paid Rs 1,000 for a concert in Patna and gave it to him. He was amused and told me there was no need.”

“By then, I had started enjoying public adulation. When Satguru asked me to come back to Bhaini Sahib, I innocently told him that I loved the crowd’s attention, the thrill of concerts. Satguru thought I was becoming too independent and instructed me to play for free so that I remained dependent economically. But Guruji felt that since I had been trained to play professionally, I must perform only for a fee.”

Pinky’s overseas journey began in 1989 when he went abroad for the first time, accompanying Pt Vishwamohan Bhatt on 22 concerts. He also played for his Grammy-winning album ‘A Meeting by the River’ (1993). Pinky moved permanently to the UK in 1990.

In conclusion, I couldn’t help asking what gave that undefinable flair to his music, that ‘ada’. Pinky pondered, then replied: “My music has ‘ada’, as you put it, because I have surrendered totally to my gurus to absorb the music from them fully. The compositions have literally entered my DNA, my veins, my soul. I receive so much love from my audiences worldwide.”

Ustad Pinky’s next concert is in Kolkata on January 26, the concluding concert at the prestigious Dover Lane Music Conference.

— Shailaja Khanna writes on music