Supreet Kaur’s film ‘Bloomer Panties’: An ode to the parallel, free woman

As a child in Jalandhar’s labyrinthine suburbia, filmmaker Supreet Kaur wanted nothing more than to be a cricketer. “Everything was about cricket, I would wake up at 5 am to play cricket,” she recalls, a faint glimmer in her eyes. For a brief beautiful stretch, the rules of cricket were the only rules that mattered. Then, as the men in blue lifted the 2011 World Cup trophy, came her first period.

“I was the only girl playing cricket among, like, 15 boys,” recalls Kaur, now 29. “But the moment I got my first period, I was told I couldn’t play anymore.”

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A body that had simply carried her around the field suddenly became a site of regulation. Biology arrived without invitation, and with it the first great betrayal. That loss became the quiet, stubborn ghost haunting her body of work, including ‘Bloomer Panties’, the only Punjabi selection in the 2026 cohort of TorinoFilmLab’s TFL Next Feature Film programme.

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The indie film cradle whose alumni have travelled from Cannes to Sundance and Berlinale, TFL now carries Kaur’s feature debut-in-the-making.

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Currently in pre-production, the film is summoned out of a maddening lived reality: that womanhood, thrust upon a girl barely 11, became the crimson reason she could not become what she wanted to be.

Not in this timeline, at least. On a sun-soaked afternoon at a Mohali cafe, Kaur introduces me to her guardian angel: Parallel Supreet, she fondly calls her, who did get to be all she wanted to.

“I believe…” She pauses, then corrects herself. “No, I know. I know that there exists a Parallel Supreet in another timeline. One who did end up becoming a cricketer.”

“I do this for her. She tells me, ‘Cricket was my calling; telling this story is yours.’”

In ‘Bloomer Panties’, an 11-year-old girl gets her first period in a town where suddenly going near boys becomes forbidden. Her journey from Pokemon-printed bloomer panties to V-shaped underwear becomes an adventure into puberty — and the frightening gaps left by silence.

And if the girl in ‘Bloomer Panties’ is trying to find her way back to a cricket field, Kaur knows exactly what it means to have that route closed off.

“What if something happens to you? There are 20 boys here, who will control them?” she recalls a coach asking when he refused to train her. Her lips purse, uncharacteristically, as though rage has spent decades finding its way back to the surface. “Imagine! Imagine an 11-year-old girl having to hear this.” Eventually, classical music offered respite, followed by cinema after a volunteer stint at the Dharamshala International Film Festival. An internship with her mentor, Ukrainian filmmaker Dar Gai, led to eight years in Mumbai at National Award-winning Jugaad Motion Pictures, the production house co-founded by Gai and Dheer Momaya. Both are now producing ‘Bloomer Panties’. Yet Punjab called her back, though perhaps it was less a return than an unfinished conversation. Her stories, she says, are birthed out of the motherland. And the work of looking at womanhood, of course, had followed her home.

During relief efforts amid last year’s devastating floods, she was struck by girls’ hesitation to accept sanitary pads. Even in the middle of catastrophe, the body came with its own rules of shame.

Kaur’s films, much like her understanding of the world around her, exist in the grey, she says. And the same understanding extends to the women often made to carry the emotional labour of communicating misogyny.

“My mother shielded me, took the brunt of all that people had to say,” she says in a few octaves lower than her usual cadence. “But eventually, she couldn’t do anything.”

So, writing became a radical acceptance and catharsis for Kaur. Her short-film debut, ‘Towel’, emerged from an almost-real incident in which a girl is locked out wearing only a towel; after a devastating dream left her sleepless for nights, she wrote a script about it.

“Whatever I wasn’t allowed to be, I can be in film… The only way I know is to create.”

And so she does: for the girl asked to surrender a cricket field, for the mother who could shield but not overturn the world, and for countless girls across Punjab still learning the rules of bodies they never asked to regulate.

Somewhere, Parallel Supreet is still batting. Kaur has simply found another way to let her play.