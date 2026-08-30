DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Arts / The Khanuja Family Collection gives a peek into the splendour of Kashmir shawl

The Khanuja Family Collection gives a peek into the splendour of Kashmir shawl

A new book tells the storied tale, marked by opulence and intricacy of design

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:14 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Workshop for weaving Kashmiri shawls. Attributed to Bishan Singh, the painting was most likely commissioned by the French East India Company, to be exhibited at the Paris Universal Exhibition in 1867. Photos courtesy: Roli Books
Advertisement

A vibrant upshot of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s progressive reforms was patronage of the arts, resulting in not just Punjab flourishing as a centre for cultural and artistic activities, but profoundly influencing the production and popularity of Kashmir shawls. During his rule, these shawls became highly coveted items, embodying luxury and sophistication, and became symbols of high fashion and status in Europe, particularly in France and Britain, where these adorned the wardrobes of the elite. Giving a glimpse of the times and the finesse of the craft is ‘Pashmina Jewels: The Khanuja Family Collection of Kashmir Shawls’ by Frank Ames.

Advertisement

Kashmir shawl, Sikh period, c 1835.

Kashmir shawl, Sikh period, c 1835.

Advertisement

As the name suggests, the book is based on the collection of the Khanuja family based in Phoenix, US. An oncologist by profession, Dr Parvinderjit Singh Khanuja and his family began as a collector of coins two decades ago, but nurtured a strong fascination for collecting Sikh-related artefacts along the way.

Advertisement

Dr Khanuja says his journey as a collector took an inspiring turn when he came across textile expert Frank Ames’ book, ‘Woven Masterpieces of Sikh Heritage’. “Reading it was a moment of revelation, and soon after, I had the honour of meeting Frank himself. I realised then that I was in the presence of a true expert on Kashmir shawls, a man who has dedicated much of his life to studying these exquisite artefacts.”

Under Frank’s guidance, Dr Khanuja curated a diverse collection of Kashmir shawls, with a particular focus on those from the Sikh period. The two have now collaborated on this book.

Advertisement

In the Introduction, Frank calls the Khanuja Family Collection “a treasure trove of Indian Kashmir shawls”, a vibrant narrative spanning three centuries of exquisite craftsmanship. “These shawls, intricately woven with the traditional kani technique, whisper tales of the ancient Himalayan landscapes that envelop the valley.”

Pashmina Jewels: The Khanuja Family Collection of Kashmir Shawls by Frank Ames and Parvinderjit Singh Khanuja. Roli Books. Rs 3,995

Pashmina Jewels: The Khanuja Family Collection of Kashmir Shawls by Frank Ames and Parvinderjit Singh Khanuja. Roli Books. Rs 3,995

Frank says the collection is important because under Ranjit Singh’s patronage, the Kashmir shawl experiences a renaissance, infusing it with an eclectic array of exotic patterns. “This collection, therefore, marks a key moment, shedding light on a neglected chapter of the subcontinent’s history, a revelation long overdue.”

For Frank, recognising the Kashmir shawl’s importance is to acknowledge the tragic fragility of ancient cultures and how in the blink of an eye the past may vanish into oblivion. “As a symbol of wealth and opulence in India, few textiles command as much respect as the Kashmir shawl.”

He writes how its migration to Europe quietly succeeded via the British in the late 18th century, followed by the French by means of the returning officers of Napoleon’s Egyptian campaigns (1798–1801). If to be draped in glistening pashmina was the ultimate dream of the aristocracy and landed gentry, its origins remained a mystique. “Pashmina from goats grazing at 5,000 metres had never before been known to the West!” Historian Jean-Marie Lafont writes in the Foreword how Ranjit Singh’s French army generals took a keen interest in Kashmir shawls and engaged in extensive trade with France, taking the exquisite craft to the European markets.

Besides examples from the Mughal, Afghan and Dogra periods, this volume unveils the exciting splendour of Sikh weavings from a transformative period in Kashmir’s artistic saga. The resonance of Sikh design extends far beyond textiles, casting its influence across diverse crafts worldwide.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts