The reel deal amid Dhauladhars

Three inflatable balloons, each with a screen for a belly, popped up at a school for Tibetan refugee children in the last week of October. And just like that, the familiar school setting acquired a rather different personality. Classrooms and courts gave way to a makeshift cinema, with three oversized, bobbing balloons seemingly dropped in from some particularly fanciful children’s book.

For a few hours, the everyday business of school took a backseat to something considerably more magical.

But then again, no place short of this whimsical fever dream in the Dhauladhars could possibly be fit for Hollywood star Richard Gere lambasting US President Donald Trump while seated next to the Dalai Lama’s former translator, or for children who had been attending lessons moments earlier to find themselves watching some of the finest cinema from around the world.

At the recently concluded 15th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), the improbable was practically part of the programme.

Advertisement

Among the offerings, loved by children and adults alike, was ‘Arco’, Ugo Bienvenu’s animated French feature, which had already made quite a splash on the festival circuit. Not a bad change of syllabus, really.

A gorgeous riot of colour, imagination and exquisitely rendered animation, ‘Arco’ follows a 10-year-old boy from the far future who accidentally travels back to 2075, where an unlikely friendship with a young girl sets him on a quest to return home.

There is a disarming warmth to its storytelling. Watching adults chuckle along with the children, only to find themselves wiping away tears by the end, was quite a sight. Apparently, one is never too old for a rainbow-coloured time traveller to break one’s heart.

Advertisement

A BIRD CALLED PUNJAB

If ‘Arco’ offered a colourful escape from the world as we know it, the festival’s closing film brought things rather closer to home. Punjabi cinema had something of a moment at DIFF this year, with three independent films in the selection and an entire conversation, titled ‘Shifting the Gaze: Panjab Noir’, devoted to the region’s emerging cinematic vocabulary.

Its prominence was hard to miss. At least half a dozen non-Punjabis brought it up in conversations with me, including festival co-director Ritu Sarin. It was a welcome change from the usual mustard-field-and-makki-di-roti imagery that has long passed for Punjabi cultural representation on screen.

The festival closed with Shashank Walia’s ‘Birds in the Dark’ (‘Hanere De Panchi’), another near-unanimous audience favourite, suggesting that viewers are ready for a more complicated, less postcard-friendly Punjab.

Advertisement

Directed by Walia and edited by Reema Singh, ‘Birds...’ began life as a documentary before evolving into a rather different cinematic proposition. It offers a rare glimpse into queer love, longing and jealousy, all shrouded beneath the suffocating secrecy of rural Punjab. With a phenomenally restrained Mauli Singh anchoring its narrative, the sepia-soaked film also ventures into the underbelly of the agrarian ecosystem, drawing on real-life incidents to examine caste hierarchies, land ownership and the social structures that govern rural life.

Neither its queer narrative nor its exploration of caste feels fetishised or reduced to convenient cinematic shorthand. Instead, the film offers a parallel, if admittedly daring and somewhat idealistic, portrait of a state that otherwise these days commands headlines for gunning down effeminate influencers.

THE WEIGHT OF INHERITANCE

And perhaps another interesting question, then, is what it means to make cinema about Punjab today, and whether its stories are finally moving beyond the familiar frames through which the state is viewed.

It was a question keenly answered by National Award-winning filmmaker Gurvinder Singh, whose engagement with Punjabi cinema goes well beyond the business of making films.

Singh, who brought his Naseeruddin Shah-starrer ‘Rehmat’ to DIFF, has long been preoccupied with Punjab’s uneasy relationship with its past. Partition, he believes, is hardly a wound that has stopped aching simply because the generations that witnessed it are disappearing. “That longing is still there... in every generation,” he says, speaking of its enduring imprint on Punjabi cinema. The trouble, he suggests, is that history is often inherited without being questioned.

And Gurvinder is equally concerned with what lies ahead. Punjab, he argues, needs to “revive the idea of culture itself”, not by endlessly excavating its past but by creating new forms of artistic expression. “For how long will you keep celebrating bhangra and giddha?” he asks, taking aim at the government’s narrow understanding of cultural patronage.

On the prospect of public funding, though, he offers a wry assessment: “Punjab is a strange place, where people have the money but the government doesn’t!”

TRUTH, WITHOUT COMPROMISE

Gurvinder’s call for new cultural forms inevitably raises another question: what happens to those trying to create them outside the familiar machinery of mainstream cinema?

Writer-director-actor Dhruv Sehgal has some rather candid thoughts on the matter. He presented ‘Nirakar’, a four-minute animated film that, rather unexpectedly, finds its bearings in Partition too, albeit more obliquely. Centred on urban planning and Janakpuri, a former refugee colony, it looks at how the upheavals of history leave their imprint on the architecture of everyday life.

Dhruv calls ‘Nirakar’ “a fleeting thought of a film”, before turning to India’s curious inability to celebrate its own artistic greats. “We need education on cinema... the audience isn’t to be blamed here, the social structure is as such,” he says. On creative compromises, he draws a line between deeply personal stories he wouldn’t let anyone “corrupt” and projects he takes on “for the money”.

“We mustn’t let aesthetics come in the way of truth,” he says.

Our conversation also ventures into the less picturesque realities of independent filmmaking: the compromises, precarious economics and the peculiar Indian tendency to seek validation from just about anywhere other than ourselves.

KEEPING THE DREAM AFLOAT

If filmmakers like Dhruv are negotiating the price of staying independent, Ritu and co-director Tenzing Sonam have spent 15 years navigating the challenges of keeping an entire festival afloat. Ritu, in particular, believes the Himachal government could play a more active role, pointing to the opportunities DIFF creates for local hotels, taxi operators and other hospitality businesses.

She hopes the state will recognise this contribution and, once again, extend institutional and financial support to the festival.

BETWEEN THE FRAMES

What stayed with me most, though, happened between the screenings. Volunteers slipping away from work to catch films they cared about; the PR consultant persuading people to put work aside for an hour and talk about themselves, simply for the pleasure of it; photographers quietly documenting strangers, friendships and the occasional meet-cute, with the red-carpet regulars barely registering in the frame.

And then there was the couple from Bathinda, in the winter of their lives, whose knowledge of obscure cinema was so formidable that actors came up to ask whether they had liked a particular scene. For a few days, they were the local celebrities.

Now, there is a tendency to romanticise independent cinema: its idealism, its struggle, the sheer labour of keeping an alternative alive. But DIFF deserves neither a halo nor a eulogy. It is an imperfect, hard-won little world, held together by people who keep showing up. And perhaps that is its quietest achievement: making room for films, conversations and people who might otherwise never have found one another.