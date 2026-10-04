The wild side: The untamed energy behind ‘Sing. No Cry’

“This whole world is wild at heart and weird on top” is one of the most memorable quotes from David Lynch’s movie ‘Wild at Heart’. Drawing on raw human emotion, passion, eccentricities and unexplained desires, curators Jasone Miranda-Bilbao and Vaibhav Raj Shah have put together an exhibition that brings forth myriad approaches of the artists’ interpretation.

Hosted by Thapar Contemporary in New Delhi, the group show ‘Sing. No Cry’ brings together nine artists whose practice — more instinctive than defined — embodies the idea of experimentation and the freedom to move beyond convention. Featured artists include Shivangi Ladha, Vanita Gupta, Amikam Toren, Asha Vaidyanath, Basist Kumar, Holly Hendry, Katie Pratt, Rahul Papaniya, and Willa Hilditch. What drew curator Bilbao to these nine diverse artists was their attitude toward their practice, a genuine involvement with the things they do. She says there is a seriousness and an intensity in the way they engage with what matters to them. “For this exhibition, I wanted to focus on that connection more than on relationships based on a given theme, style or medium.” Bilbao adds.

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The exhibition speaks about instinct and freedom in art. For Bilbao, “being wild at heart” was more a point of departure. “I think freedom — even if only temporary — is the basic stuff from which art is made. As a curator, I try to leave the artists some room for that freedom. I may write a text and share it with them, but they can take it, acknowledge it, disagree with it, or ignore it completely. I don’t want the curatorial idea to become a set of instructions, or something that tells people how to think. It should be something they can respond to in any way they like.”

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The show includes installations, canvases, prints on fabric and a multitude of other materials and therein lies the beauty. The combined display is thus able to articulate movement through “uncertainty with openness rather than resignation”.

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Artist Katie Pratt reflects on ‘following your instinct’: “The whole point of a painting is to see something that I cannot visualise without making it. So it is really important to me that I abandon preconceptions before beginning. The thread that links one artwork to the next, and to my fellow contemporary artists, is a conceptual thread, not a visual one.”

For artist Basist Kumar, his work means leaning into possibilities that restrain from defining or contextualising too early. “I’ve always felt a sense of discomfort with rigid definitions, as they tend to limit a subject to be seen differently. I am drawn toward subjects that could feel transcendental yet remain visually grounded, which is why I frequently return to painting landscapes for their play between ambiguity and certainty.” Shivangi Ladha adds, “Sometimes I understand what was troubling me only after I have made something. For me, instinct means being willing to follow that need, even when I do not understand it.”

The fact that all artists have been able to freely deploy their technique and yet stay true to their craft is what renders this show extremely engaging. Eventually, it emphasises on how important it is in contemporary times to be free from biases and prejudices.

Bilbao believes that creativity depends on being able to remain open to something that may not fit what we already believe or expect. “Biases and prejudices close it down for sure; they make us see the same thing, repeatedly, perhaps in a different form. For me, being open is not about having no convictions, but about being willing to question them.” The show is on view till October 15.

— The writer is a freelancer