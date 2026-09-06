Theatre of hope in Rajat Kapoor’s ‘The Thing With Feathers’

“Hope” is the thing with feathers/That

perches in the soul/And sings the tune

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without the words/And never stops — at all

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Emily Dickinson’s poem echoes the perpetuity of hope that is as old as civilisation itself. Rajat Kapoor’s new play, ‘The Thing With Feathers’, presented by Aadyam Theatre, derives heavily from this premise of eternal hope. Co-written by Rabia Kapoor and Chandrachoor Rai, the play deploys the rich tapestry of the early 20th century as a backdrop to examine issues of love, loss, longing and memory. The play is also an analysis of how humans react in special or adverse circumstances.

What makes ‘The Thing With Feathers’ stand apart from stories revolving around revolutions, uprisings and wars is the fact that the audience witnesses historical events along with the ways in which they impact human lives. When confronted with lost love, separation and conflict, how do humans, through their sheer resilience and strength of mind, resurrect themselves and start all over again with hope?

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Director Rajat Kapoor says any time in human history could serve to examine the issues of love, loss or longing. “This is what we are made of. What might be the big difference between humans and other life forms is probably memory. Maybe that is the key to what we know as consciousness. So, wherever we set our story, and in whatever age, it will always have good material to explore emotional and spiritual truths.”

The ensemble cast boasts some of the finest names in Indian theatre and cinema, including Vinay Pathak, Neil Bhoopalam, Mantra, Bhavya Rampal, Amit Purohit, Radhika Mehrotra, Bhagyashree Tarke and Aarsha Mukherji, among others.

For Pathak, being part of an ensemble cast is always exciting and fruitful as an actor. “It’s the best thing in theatre creation. And the fact that it was going to be an original creation, a devised piece, as they say in theatre.” For him, the script remains central to the process. “I believe that a well-written script is the first and primary contributor to any good performance, individual or otherwise. A good script is what I always get drawn to. The story and the characters are important, yes, and a good, well-written script would always have ample of that.”

Bhoopalam was drawn to the way Kapoor works with a devised piece. “The play is a mix of two art forms. One is the ‘performing arts’ and the other the more abstract ‘performance art’, where your body is the instrument to communicate story and emotion. The combination is exciting and this is a first for me. The story concept was the life and times from the 1900s to the 1950s.”

For co-writer Rabia Kapoor, research on a historical period is only the starting point. “Writers can research any period, any culture, country, conflict, individual to death but at the end of the day, what brings the script to life is drawing from your own experiences. We brought the complexities of emotions by digging into our own emotional complications in the writers’ room as well as in the rehearsal room with the actors. We were looking for emotional truth and then started building the scaffolding of the scenes around those kernels.”

Chandrachoor Rai sees the first half of the 20th century as particularly fertile ground for the play. “For as far back as I can remember, human history has been riddled with wars and turbulent times, but what was beautiful about the beginning of the 20th century was that this time the wars brought the world together into one singular consciousness. Two regular people who would have never stepped out of their village or town met someone of a different race, belief system, and sang songs they didn’t understand. Cultural exchanges weren’t filtered through hierarchical orders. Memories couldn’t be erased; they persisted through the ordinary man recounting his life.”

A period piece is also a challenge for the actors. Mantra found the research equally immersive. “It felt like I had to go back to school and attend history classes. I was living the beginning of the 20th century every day through books, videos, research material, etc. After a point of time, it was like I had forgotten what year it was.”

‘The Thing With Feathers’ is enriched with poetry, writing, literary references... Yet its larger concern is timeless: how turbulent times shape ordinary lives, and how people find the strength to begin again.

The play is being staged in Delhi on September 26 and 27. Kapoor says that patronage, as from Aadyam Theatre, can help unconventional productions move from aspiration to reality. “The theatre universe is not as desperate as it was, say, 15 years back. And yet it is not easy to make the initial investment for a play that might not be conventional. Aadyam has stepped in to fill that space. ”

— The writer is a freelancer