Stones and hearts: Artist Hasseena Suresh’s fine chisel reveals the world around

In her studio space, thousands of scattered thoughts gradually find their own form and language, but the most difficult moments occur when they remain unresolved — when the work is searching for its form. She says those moments are also necessary as they allow the work to emerge slowly rather than being forced into an immediate concept.

Advertisement

“The most inspiring moments happen when the material begins to respond and the form acquires its own presence, almost independent of my intention. In that sense, the work is less about producing ideas and more about developing a language through which thought, memory, and material can communicate,” insists sculptor and ceramic artist Hasseena Suresh, who exhibited her work ‘Anatomy of a Storm’, supported by Latitude 28, at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. It is currently on display at her Clayfingers Pottery Studio in Thrissur, Kerala.

Advertisement

The project is sculptural exploration that uses terracotta and clay forms to explore turbulence, both natural and emotional. In order to investigate what lies beneath outward disruption — memory, trauma, endurance, and transformation — it employs the metaphor of a storm, implying that storms are not just celestial occurrences but also forces that shape people's inner lives.

Advertisement

The pieces, rooted in earth as both material and meaning, featured human-like faces and figures that are were characterised by pressure, erosion, and resiliency, suggesting bodies that held history. Suresh’s project explores identity, gendered experience, and survival through these tactile, grounded forms, providing a subdued but potent meditation on how people are molded — and hardened — by the storms they encounter.

Speaking politically through colour and symbolism, several shades in her sculptures refer to histories of power, violence, resistance, and memory. Forms such as the skull with a keffiyeh pattern, the Black Queen with a wounded head, or the figure of Medusa are not simply visual motifs but metaphors that respond to the world. “They address conflict, domination, and the ways bodies — especially female bodies — are marked by history and politics.

Advertisement

“I am deeply fascinated by figures such as Hypatia, Medusa, and Merneith. These women occupy complex spaces in history and mythology — places where knowledge, power, fear, and resistance intersect. They represent moments where female presence challenged dominant structures,” asserts Suresh.

The artist has always felt uneasy about the way many traditional narratives shape women’s roles through ideals of obedience and sacrifice. Cultural archetypes such as Sita, Savitri, and Kannagi are often presented as models of virtue defined by endurance and devotion.

“While these stories are culturally significant, they also reveal how societies historically constructed expectations around female virtue and suffering.

My work is not rejecting these narratives, but it questions them. I am interested in re-imagining female presence beyond those inherited frameworks. Through material and form, the effort is to create figures that hold vulnerability and strength at the same time — figures that carry memory but also resist the limitations imposed on them.”

Adding that the most interesting aspect of the Biennale has been the diversity of interpretations that viewers bring to the work, and that people from different cultural and intellectual backgrounds often read the forms in ways that she had not consciously anticipated, Suresh says that such moments remind her that an artwork does not belong solely to the artist once it enters the public sphere but becomes part of a larger conversation, shaped by the experiences and memories of those who encounter it.

“That openness of interpretation is perhaps the most rewarding aspect of presenting work in a space like Pepper House during the Kochi Biennale,” she smiles.

Adding that her practice has never been driven by the expectation of immediate visibility, and for many years, the work developed quietly through sustained study and experimentation with material, she stresses that art does not begin with a curator’s approval, and an artist does not emerge from institutional validation.

“Inclusion certainly creates visibility, but exclusion does not erase the existence of the work. My work exists with or without a platform. I am an artist — not because I was selected, but because I practice. At the same time, events like a biennale create an important space where works enter wider conversations across cultures and geographies. I must also acknowledge my gratitude to Bhavna Kakar, whose courage in presenting my exhibition in Delhi last year helped bring my work into a more visible context.”

As we talk about her future projects, she answers that her interest lies in continuing to work with stoneware and pushing the material toward new spatial and sculptural possibilities. Particularly interested in expanding the scale of the work and exploring how these forms can occupy space as installations rather than existing only as individual objects, she says that the next phase of her practice will likely involve deepening this relationship between material, form, and space.

— The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance writer