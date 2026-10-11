Tyeb Mehta, master of minimalism

How can Tyeb Mehta help us speak to what is happening in the world today? Beginning with this question, art curator Roobina Karode immediately places the modernist artist in contemporary times, asking us to look at his works with a fresh eye. Her curatorial note, which is part of a seminal publication marking the culmination of the artist’s birth centenary celebrations that kicked off last year, helps in doing just that.

‘Tyeb Mehta’, jointly produced by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Mapin Publishing, complements a retrospective, ‘Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being)’, at KNMA. The book spans 240 pages and 180 illustrations, with contributors including Karode, KNMA’s artistic director; poet and cultural critic Ashok Vajpeyi; the late artist Gieve Patel; and KNMA curators Aditi Ghildiyal and Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi.

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One of the defining painters of India’s first post-colonial generation, Tyeb Mehta was born in Gujarat in 1925 and raised in Mumbai. He spent five decades distilling the upheavals of his time — Partition, displacement and the daily asymmetries of life in a new nation — into an art anchored in humanist concerns and a visual language of extraordinary economy. That language took shape through a set of recurring motifs now synonymous with his name: the bull, the falling figure, the diagonal, and his reimaginings of Kali and Mahisasura.

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Growing up in Mumbai’s Mohamed Ali Road during Partition, he saw a young man being slaughtered in the street below his window. “The crowd beat him to death, smashed his head with stones. I was sick with fever for days afterwards and the image still haunts me today,” he would later recall. In her essay, Karode says these memories bore a huge imprint on his work — “tortured, isolated images”, “deep-set, fear-filled eyes” expressing an unspoken trauma.

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He discovered his most famous motif in 1956 when he saw a bundled-up bull, set to be slaughtered at an abattoir in Bandra. This bull was an image of power and vulnerability at the same time, and caught Mehta’s imagination. The artist would spend hours repeatedly sketching the bovines destined for slaughter. The works that emerged were so powerful they still command attention.

In April last year, during Saffronart’s 25th Anniversary Live Sale in Mumbai, Tyeb Mehta’s 1956 oil on canvas ‘Trussed Bull’ fetched a staggering Rs 61.8 crore. Sold on behalf of the Tyeb Mehta Foundation during the artist’s centenary birth anniversary year, the masterpiece smashed expectations, selling for nearly nine times the estimated price. A sister canvas from the same period sold later that year for Rs 56.4 crore, cementing the fact that the raw, agonising imagery is his most fiercely coveted motif. Mehta also engaged with the bull in his critically acclaimed experimental film ‘Koodal’.

The artist’s canvases began as rigid works with bold colours but evolved to became softer, ephemeral and minimalistic. In the 1960s, during a moment of creative impasse, he introduced the diagonal line to his works, adding an altogether new dimension in Indian art. Writing about it, poet, essayist and cultural critic Ashok Vajpeyi says: “In all his later works, the pictorial space is bisected by a diagonal. The images themselves are similarly broken and split. This has perhaps made him the most political painter of his time.”

Artist-critic Gieve Patel wrote how the diagonal repeatedly cut each image into two. He said “the painting forges its unity only after acknowledging the dismembering force of the lightning”.

Writing about his seminal ‘Bull on Rickshaw’ (1999), which brings together the bull and another of his recurring motifs, the rickshaw-pullers, Patel says: “Tyeb Mehta’s subject matter has been the haunted human being, sometimes catapulting head first into the void, sometimes in the persona of a rickshaw coolie shouldering a load that is himself and his fellow men. Accompanying his haunted man is the figure of the trussed bull, a victim of man’s violence against the world. But the bull is also a second image of man’s own helplessness before forces he cannot control.”

The retrospective that ended on July 31 also had a significant collection of Mehta’s line drawings. Aditi Ghildiyal says the line, for Mehta, was never merely a formal device. It carried philosophical and emotional weight, embodying memory, myth, pain and redemption, with an intensity that was both provocative and contemplative. “It is through his drawings that we trace the paradox at the heart of his practice: that the instability we perceive on his canvases was carefully engineered.”

Born into a family that ran cinema halls, Mehta’s only film ‘Koodal’ was resurrected during the centenary celebration. Sans dialogues or narration, the film is a montage of abattoirs, streets, Gandhi’s funeral procession, Shiva-Parvati, bull mounted on a cow, painting what Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi calls “a disjointed, plural vision of public life, its contradictions, its textures, its quiet violence and its grace”. He writes how Mehta intended to pursue art direction at art school. “Koodal, made in 1970, was, in a sense, a homecoming, a return to an early fascination, made at a moment when the Indian art world had begun to turn to film and the moving image as artistic forms.”

Mehta’s art placed the human figure at the centre of his practice. As he once said: “The human figure has become part of my vocabulary, like a certain way of applying colour or breaking up images. It is a sort of vehicle for me. I am not a minimalist or abstract painter... my work is still expressionist. The human figure is my source, what I primarily react to.”

Placing him above his peers who engaged with the human figure too, Karode says no one assigned a deeper attention and meaning to the ground than Mehta. “His pictorial terrain, devoid of landscape, city or familiar objects, is a barren colour field, but never empty of meaning... His displaced figures are always teetering on a precarious edge, in a contested space.”

Mehta passed away in 2009. In his small body of work — 300 paintings in a six-decade career — his bull, his Kali, his falling figures... all converged to confront human dilemmas in fractured times. With human beings incessantly facing newer challenges, that dilemma has hardly ebbed away. Which is why, in this age marked with violence, uncertainty and polarisation, Tyeb Mehta remains relevant.