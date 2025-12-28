How was 2025 for Indian art and artists? Fulfilling and rewarding is the unanimous response. Indian artists appeared to break new ground in mediums and craft and reaffirmed their position as stars in the art market. The year saw a flood of outstanding shows, including impressive installations and sculptures, a string of retrospectives and an amazing body of work in textile art and digital platforms.

Ashish Anand, CEO and MD, DAG, says 2025 will go down as the year Indian art realised its potential — a miniature painting (Mughal-era work ‘Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape’ by Basawan) and a work by modernist master MF Husain both broke records with similar values.

Anand says this speaks of the strength of different periods and styles of Indian art and its appreciation and connoisseurship. Indeed, Indian masters continued to fetch unparalleled prices. Husain’s ‘Gram Yatra’ (sold for Rs 119 crore), Tyeb Mehta’s ‘Trussed Bull’ (acquired for Rs 61.8 crore), VS Gaitonde’s abstract canvas (earned Rs 67.08 crore), and FN Souza’s ‘Houses in Hampstead’ (went for Rs 66.9 crore) confirmed Indian art’s upward trajectory. Both Husain and Souza continue to make phenomenal sales abroad, a trend that started close to two decades ago.

Renu Modi, founder-director, Gallery Espace, agrees that 2025 set “new benchmarks in auction prices for many artists”. This year’s solo exhibitions by Arpita Singh at the Serpentine Gallery and Mrinalini Mukherjee at the Royal College of Art in the UK underscored the increasing international spotlight on Indian artists.

Gallery Espace completed 35 years in 2025. The overwhelming attention the gallery received at The Armory Fair in New York, where they participated after nine years (displaying works of Mekhala Bahl), reinforces Modi’s belief that the West is looking at Indian art more seriously.

But recognition for Indian art moved beyond record sales. The launch of Lawh Wa Qalam: MF Husain Museum in Doha was a historic moment for India. For the first time, a museum abroad is devoted to an Indian artist, tracing his journey from the 1950s to his death in 2011. Many years ago, Husain famously said “the world is my canvas”. Today, the museum echoes his spirit.

At home, two marquee events, Kochi-Muziris Biennale (the three-month festival that starts in December) and the Serendipity Arts Festival (hosted in Goa in December), demonstrated that Indians today are more open to exploring and connecting with art. Anand says Indian art lovers have a huge appetite for well-curated shows and quality programming. The footfall at Caravaggio’s exhibition ‘Mary Magadelne in Ecstasy’ in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and the clamour for ‘Dali Comes to India’ suggested Indians are enchanted by glorious art.

The year saw several contemporary artists experiment in diverse mediums: wood sculpture, botanical art, street photography and photographic installations, and digital art. Multi-media artist Arpita Akhanda was awarded the coveted Sovereign Asian Art Prize 2025 for her woven artwork ‘Dendritic Data lb’ that explored themes of identity and displacement. Many other young artists pushed conceptual boundaries to express themes of climate change, war, issues of transgender communities and urban angst.

The centenary of master printmaker and sculptor Krishna Reddy in Santiniketan was a landmark, both as a display of iconic works and a reminder of the extraordinary contributions several gifted artists have made to India’s pictorial oeuvre. Siddharth Das, designer, artist and educator, includes Reddy’s show as one of the “exciting landmarks” of 2025.

His list also includes ‘A Rising Tide: Women Artists’ from the Alkazi Collection that marked the centenary of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi. At this show, works of a range of women artists, including Anita Dube, Arpita Singh, Ira Roy, Jaya Ganguly, Kishori Kaul, Latika Katt, Meera Devidayal, Mona Rai, Nalini Malani and Nasreen Mohammedi, demonstrated the rich tapestry that these pioneers have created over the years. Jaya Mani, seasoned curator and founder of DRAVIDAM that promotes art of South India, notes that 2025 was marked by tremendous experimentation. Her own critically acclaimed show, ‘Voyages: The Ancient Maritime Silk Route’, blended the works of muralist Suresh Muthukulam and textile artist Gunjan Jain. She believes that future successes in art will still belong to creators whose works are universal and meant to last.

With retrospectives on artists like Gulammohammed Sheikh, Gieve Patel, A Ramachandran and Krishen Khanna, 2025 ensured art lovers continued to find magic.

‘Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters’, a multi-media show launched by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art towards the end of 2025, in collaboration with the National Museum of Australia, has signalled that the magic will continue next year. ‘Songlines’ depicts the journey of a group of women across three vast Australian deserts. On till March, the show has paintings, grass sculptures, performances, moving images and immersive installations created by artists from the aboriginal communities.

As 2026 knocks, artists, along with curators, gallery owners, installation experts and connoisseurs appear to be evolving a robust ecosystem for art lovers. Aesthetics and archival value both are at a premium. Experts say Moderns will continue to smash art auction records. All roads will lead to the Kochi Biennale in February when Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic visits. The highlight, however, will be the opening of the new Kiran Nadar Museum of Art near Delhi’s IGI Airport. Spanning 1 lakh square metres, the museum is poised to become South Asia’s largest art and cultural centre.

The upcoming DAG exhibition ‘Drawing a Nation: The Delhi Silpi Chakra’ will showcase works of ‘refugee artists’ BC Sanyal, Amar Nath Sehgal, PN Mago, Kanwal Krishna, KS Kulkarni and Dhanraj Bhagat. The show will be a reminder of how independent platforms of art survive, experiment and sustain the souls of cities.

— The writer is a freelance contributor