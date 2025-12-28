There was no shortage of noise in Hindi cinema in 2025. Grand declarations. Mythic heroes. Thunderous background scores. An almost desperate muscular certainty. If the year proved anything, it was that scale no longer guarantees relevance. Big-budget spectacles arrived louder than ever, bearing the weight of stars, money, and institutional confidence. But they also arrived hollowed out — repetitive, risk-averse, and increasingly uninterested in the world beyond their own assertions. In doing so, these films exposed a widening fault line between size and significance, between what draws crowds and what endures.

This was a year in which mainstream Hindi cinema reiterated, once again, that spectacle aligned with nationalism remains a dependable commercial strategy. The returns were handsome. The costs — ethical, emotional, imaginative — were harder to measure but impossible to ignore. At the same time, some of the most urgent, lucid, and politically alive films of the year arrived without bombast, without promotional frenzy, and often without box-office muscle.

In that sense, Hindi cinema in 2025 oscillated between two extremes: films that spoke with startling clarity, and ones that spoke only to reassure themselves.

At one end of this spectrum stood Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ — a measured, searching work that interrogates class, caste, and belonging in contemporary India. Its achievement in becoming only the fifth Indian film to make the Academy Awards shortlist for Best International Feature marked a rare moment of artistic credibility for the industry. Not because it redeemed Hindi cinema, but because it stood apart from its prevailing instincts. ‘Homebound’ is intimate rather than declarative, attentive rather than loud. It is uninterested in moral certainty, choosing instead to sit with contradiction. That this film travelled farther than many bigger, noisier titles is telling: Hindi cinema’s global credibility increasingly rests on work that the mainstream treats as peripheral.

At the other end lay a glut of films so generic they barely left a trace. Think ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, ‘War 2’, ‘Raid 2’, ‘Sikandar’, ‘Thamma’ — films produced, released, and forgotten within weeks. These were not catastrophes. But they were inert. Built from familiar beats and flattened conflicts, these films revealed an industry mistaking competence for creativity and polish for purpose.

This sameness was not accidental. For over a decade, Hindi cinema has leaned on a narrowing set of masculine archetypes, emotional rhythms, and narrative payoffs. By 2025, those repetitions had curdled into inertia. If films succeeded, they did so by shrinking ambition, not expanding it. Audiences did not reject stars, they rejected predictability.

This year’s commercial winners, Laxman Utekar’s ‘Chhaava’ and Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’, confirmed what we suspected: nationalism, when wrapped in genre spectacle, remains a powerful guarantor of returns.

‘Chhaava’, a historical biopic of Sambhaji, is anchored by a terrific performance from Vicky Kaushal, who brings physicality and anguish to a role written in absolutes.

‘Dhurandhar’ is slick, propulsive, and technically accomplished, assembling espionage, real-world trauma, and myth-making into a three-and-a-half-hour juggernaut.

Both films are well-made. Both are also deeply incurious. Their moral universes arrive pre-assembled. Ambiguity is unwelcome. Both films succeeded not because they rethought the genre, but because they weaponised it. Their success signals a troubling alignment: star power increasingly willing to gift-wrap propaganda, smoothing its rough edges with craft and charisma. When historical epics and spy thrillers stop asking questions and start delivering answers, it ceases to be art and becomes instruction.

Equally revealing was the persistence — and popularity — of regressive male archetypes. The emotionally volatile, morally entitled hero, long overdue for retirement, returned in full force. Take, for instance, Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein’, films that framed volatility as passion and obsession as love. Rage was romanticised and emotional illiteracy passed off as intensity. That these films resonated with younger viewers is not a cultural mystery. It is an industrial failure, for Hindi cinema is yet to offer them any alternatives.

Perhaps the most visible symptom of creative exhaustion was the dominance of sequels, spiritual successors, and recycled templates. Originality became risky; familiarity turned into a strategy. The result was a slate of films that felt less like stories than extensions — iterations without evolution.

Franchises no longer promised expansion. They promised insulation. In between, the industry’s fear of the new was palpable.

No production house embodied this exhaustion more starkly than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In a year where the studio backed two of the year’s finest films, its assembly-line output revealed a deeper problem. The year began with Shauna Gautam’s ‘Nadaaniyaan’, an aggressively empty rom-com that treated youth, romance, and class as interchangeable aesthetics rather than lived realities. It ended with Sameer Vidwans’ ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, a Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday vehicle so weightless it barely registered as a film.

Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ was another waste of imagination disguised as a theatrical experience. That such films continue to be produced alongside genuinely risk-taking cinema points to a schizophrenic industrial logic: imagination is tolerated, but formula is institutionalised. The implication is unsettling: has mainstream Hindi cinema truly lost the ability to be pleasurable without surrendering its intelligence?

Between the bombast and the blandness, then, lay an uneasy middle — films negotiating caste, power, nationhood, and intimacy under increasingly watchful conditions. Some faltered. Others rose to the challenge.

Shazia Iqbal’s ‘Dhadak 2’ stands among the year’s finest achievements. An inter-caste love story, the film refuses spectacle and sermon alike. It understands caste not as a plot device but as a structure that governs space, speech and desire. That such seriousness felt anomalous within the mainstream landscape is telling about the current state of our cinema.

Then there was Kanu Behl’s ‘Agra’. Set in a sexually repressed small-town household, it probed masculinity not as heroism but as suffocation. Discomfort is the film’s engine, its courage. Honey Trehan’s ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’ stood out for the right reasons: the rare sequel that justified its existence through imagination, treating continuation as an opportunity rather than a safety net.

What united these films was not budget or platform, but intent. They trusted their worlds. In doing so, they exposed how timid Hindi cinema has become — not because it lacks skill, but because it fears consequence.

Among the year’s gentlest pleasures was Anusha Rizvi’s ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’, a one-day-in-the-life portrait of an upper-middle-class Muslim household in Delhi. Warm, inviting, and ensemble-driven, the film offered a rare image of Muslim domesticity unsullied by paranoia or spectacle. It felt like an antidote to suspicion, to shrillness, to ‘Dhurandhar’.

That is to say, independent-minded storytelling continued to surface despite the system rather than because of it. Aranya Sahay’s ‘Humans in the Loop’ follows a tribal woman in Chhattisgarh as she navigates the invisible, bureaucratic violence of AI-driven systems. Its rare journey — from film festivals to a theatrical release and a Netflix streaming deal — only underscored how exceptional such access remains for independent films in the film industry.

No assessment of 2025 can ignore what audiences were not allowed to see. Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Tees’ and Honey Trehan’s ‘Panjab 95’ remained unreleased. The theatrical and streaming release of Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ was stalled. These absences matter. They reveal how creative timidity is reinforced by censorship. The narrowing of imagination is not merely aesthetic; it is political.

Still, this year will not be remembered as a disastrous year for Hindi cinema. Rather, it will be remembered as an anxious one. A year in which the industry doubled down on what felt safe — nationalism, formula, romance, familiarity — even as its most meaningful films emerged because it strayed away from these very instincts.

What does that mean for 2026? The signs are mixed. On one hand, the commercial lesson of 2025 is likely to be misread: more spectacle, more certainty, more ideological alignment. On the other hand, the acclaim of films like ‘Homebound’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ suggests a parallel future — one in which restraint and moral complexity still find their audience.

The real question then is no longer about recovery or reach. It is about authorship. Who gets to imagine the nation? Who gets to complicate it? And do those who shape Hindi cinema still have an appetite for moral, emotional, and political friction in their storytelling?

If 2025 taught us anything, it is this: Hindi cinema still knows how to make noise. What it must relearn, urgently, is how to listen.

— The writer is a freelance journalist