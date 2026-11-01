Yo brother, he’s back

When one talks of Swanand Kirkire, songs like ‘Piyu Bole’ in ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’ in ‘3 Idiots’ immediately come to mind. After all, he is best known as a film lyricist. Though he has also acted, sung and written dialogues for films, his background lies in theatre, having graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 1996.

Kirkire has acted in plays off and on and even directed ‘Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen’ in 2010, but has maintained a low profile in theatre. He now makes a comeback, having written, directed and acted in ‘Yo Brother, This Is 95 — A Musical’.

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Produced by Tamboo, the play will premiere at the Prithvi Theatre Festival in Mumbai on November 11.

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Set in small-town India at the dawn of liberalisation in 1995, the play explores aspiration, consumer culture and corporate pressure through the lives of young door-to-door vacuum cleaner salespersons trying to survive in a rapidly changing country. The cast includes Kirkire, Akash Gupta, Ravi Mahashabde, Sanjivve Wilson and Chakori Dwivedi, with music by Siddharth Shenoy.

“I have been wanting to do a play for a long time. I met Chakori Dwivedi, who’s a talented lyricist and has also acted in plays. We started discussing ideas, and since this one has been at the back of my mind for a while, we chose this,” says Kirkire.

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The play is set during a period of significant change in India. “At one point, it was all a beautiful dream, but today, we are seeing an era where greed has taken over. This play looks at the origins of what is happening today, dissecting the good and the bad together,” he says.

Originally from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Kirkire moved to Delhi to join the NSD. “That phase helped me find myself. I understood my roots, my nature and my shortcomings. As an artiste, I found my voice there, and that was my biggest learning and achievement,” he says.

As an actor, Kirkire received widespread acclaim for the 2018 Marathi film ‘Chumbak’, in which he plays a village simpleton. Among his theatre assignments, he acted in Makarand Deshpande’s ‘Pitaji Please’ with Zahan Kapoor, and Manav Kaul’s ‘Colour Blind’ with Kalki Koechlin. His directorial venture, ‘Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen’, a musical comedy set in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, received a favourable response and ran for 60 shows.

Kirkire finds theatre satisfying and loves the excitement that follows a good show, but knows that theatre brings in no money. “It’s like a vacation to the Maldives. You enjoy it for a short while,” he says, adding that he can pursue theatre only because he works as a lyricist, singer and actor.

Kirkire became a lyricist by accident. It was scriptwriting during his NSD days that gave him the confidence to write songs. Being a lyricist, however, comes with its own challenges. “Earlier, lyricists did not get due credit, but that is changing. As a community, we have made people aware of our role, but certain other issues, such as benefits, are still to be resolved. The biggest problem is that audiences don’t know lyricists or composers as well as they know singers or actors. This is especially true of younger lyricists, though there are some very talented people,” he says.

Asked how he balances his work as a lyricist, singer, actor and stage director, Kirkire says, “I just do things as they come. People ask me if I get exhausted. I say yes, I do, but I also enjoy what I am doing, and that pushes me to do better.”

Kirkire has a pivotal role in Sooraj Barjatya’s film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, which is due for release on November 27. For now, though, he will focus on ‘Yo Brother’. “I want to take the play to different parts of India as its story is relevant across regions. I shall also continue with my ‘Baawra Live’ series of concerts,” he says.

The Prithvi Theatre Festival will be held from November 1 to 16. One of the highlights will be ‘27 Seconds’, directed by and featuring Naseeruddin Shah. It is based on Salman Rushdie’s memoir ‘Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder’. The festival will also feature plays by Faezeh Jalali, Niranjan Pednekar, Atul Pethe, Daniel Owen D’Souza, Manav Kaul, Akarsh Khurana, Rajit Kapur and Lilette Dubey, besides the Tibetan play ‘Phayul’ and storytelling performances by Mahmood Farooqui’s Dastangoi Collective.

For Kirkire, the festival marks a special comeback.

— Kusnur writes on theatre and music