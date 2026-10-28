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Home / Asian Champions Trophy 2026 / Asian Champions Trophy: Mandeep Singh’s father steered him from cricket to hockey

Asian Champions Trophy: Mandeep Singh’s father steered him from cricket to hockey

Recalling how Mandeep developed interest in cricket during childhood, when he started going with his friends to play, his father made it clear that hockey was the sport his son would play

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:28 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Mandeep Singh. Image credit: Hockey India
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Indian hockey forward Mandeep Singh, who scored a hat-trick in India’s 13-0 win over Bangladesh on the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Tuesday, once dreamt of playing cricket.

However, his father, Ravinder Singh, a hockey enthusiast, was determined that his son would pursue hockey, given Mithapur’s legacy in the sport.

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Recalling how Mandeep developed an interest in cricket during his childhood, when he started going with his friends to play, Ravinder said he had made it clear that hockey was the sport his son would play. Mandeep’s grandfather and elder brother also played hockey.

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Laughing as he recalled the incident, Ravinder added, “Dabka vi bada maareya si main ohnu ki hockey hi khedni hai.”

Mandeep, who has represented India in 302 international matches, has also played in two Olympics and won bronze medals with the Indian team.

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Mandeep, too, recalled, “When I was young, I would tell my father I was going to play hockey, but instead, I started going to play cricket. One day, my father found out that I was not at the hockey ground, and then he came and gave me a good scolding. Jidda di daant payi mainu, ustoh baad te aana hi si hockey vaal,” he laughed.

“Te oh sabto vadiya decision si (After that scolding, I turned my full attention to hockey, and it turned out to be the best decision),” he told The Tribune. He added that hockey was also in his blood.

On Tuesday, Mandeep scored in the third, 10th and 54th minutes to complete his hat-trick as India began its campaign with a commanding 13-0 victory over Bangladesh.

India made an aggressive start, earning a penalty corner in the second minute, which captain Harmanpreet Singh converted with a drag-flick to open the scoring. A minute later, Mandeep collected Harmanpreet’s pass at the top of the circle and beat the goalkeeper with a reverse hit to double India’s lead.

Mandeep struck again in the 10th minute, finishing from close range after Harmanpreet’s aerial ball found Abhishek, who played it into the circle. He completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute, adding another milestone to India’s dominant performance.

Ravinder, who watched his son in action at the stadium on Tuesday, recalled that Mandeep began playing hockey at the age of four and a half at the Mithapur ground. He joined the Surjit Hockey Academy while studying in Class VII, taking another step towards a career in the sport.

For now, Mandeep remains focused on the task at hand: ensuring that India retains the Asian Champions Trophy, with the tournament being held on home ground.

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