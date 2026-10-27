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Home / Asian Champions Trophy 2026 / Asian Champions Trophy: Young hockey fans from Punjab villages turn up to watch idols in action

Asian Champions Trophy: Young hockey fans from Punjab villages turn up to watch idols in action

The posters featured Indian hockey stars, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan B Pathak and others

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:43 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Young budding players arrive from Punjab villages at Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo credit: Sarabjit Singh
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Carefully holding posters of their favourite hockey players, a group of children from Indian hockey player Dilpreet Singh’s village of Batala in Amritsar made their way into Burlton Park, their faces brimming with excitement. The posters featured Indian hockey stars, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan B Pathak and others.

Ten-year-old Agam was particular about how the posters were held. Spotting another young player holding Dilpreet Singh’s photograph, she quickly instructed her to adjust it.

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Edro theek kar. Jidda main fadi hai Harmanpreet paaji di,” she told her, urging her to hold Dilpreet paaji’s photograph as carefully as she was holding Harmanpreet Singh’s poster.

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For many of these children, it was their first opportunity to watch their idols play in an international tournament. The experience offered them a glimpse of the world they aspire to enter one day — an exposure that could leave a lasting impression on their young minds.

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Mehar Singh, a coach at the Roundglass Academy who trains the children, said they were struggling to contain their excitement.

“The players are extremely excited. They can barely contain their emotions right now,” he said.

The excitement was equally palpable among budding hockey players from Dhotian village in Tarn Taran. With shy demeanours and eyes sparkling with anticipation, the young players arrived at the stadium carrying dreams far bigger than their years.

Eleven-year-old Sahibpreet Singh was clear about his ambition: he wanted to represent India one day.

“I have never seen an Indian team player before. I am very excited today,” he said.

Young hockey players from Mithapur village also arrived at the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of the captains and players representing the six participating international teams. As they made their way towards the stands, they slowed whenever their eyes fell on posters of the hockey stars. They paused to look at the photographs with awe and admiration, seemingly picturing themselves in those very frames someday.

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