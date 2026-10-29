Green turf, big win

Seeking victories against top-quality opposition on both green and blue turf in a single tournament may force the six participating teams in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) to take some time to settle down. However, after India’s 13-0 demolition of Bangladesh, coach Craig Fulton said the hosts had taken a liking to the pitch at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium from the day they arrived, despite having last played on green turf several years ago.

“Everywhere it (turf) has changed to blue. If it’s fast, I don’t mind, but if it’s slow and spongy, it’s a big no for me. However, it (in Jalandhar) was pretty fast, just the way we wanted it, and all of us liked it from Day 1. The team really played well, and it suited our style of play. We will be playing league matches here under different conditions (floodlights), so it’s a terrific start for us,” said Fulton.

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“We wanted a fast start, which we got in the first quarter. We wanted to play some fast-flowing hockey, which we did. But the third quarter wasn't that good, and that remains a problem. However, I am glad we finished strongly,” added the coach.

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India scored four goals each in the first and fourth quarters, but their scoring rate dropped in the second and third quarters, when they netted two and three goals, respectively, perhaps due to a slowdown in the pace of the game.

The hosts are now scheduled to take on China on October 29. China, who fielded eight debutants against Malaysia, went down fighting 4-5 in the tournament opener. The side were impressive on the counter-attack and made effective use of their tall forwards.

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“Yes, the Chinese team is unknown to us. They have come here with a completely new group, not the one that we played against in the recent Asian Games. We don't know much about them and haven't seen them play. We will have to analyse video footage of their match to get a fair idea about them. Their first outing was pretty good, and the match will require efforts (unlike against Bangladesh) of the same level from the team,” Fulton said.

India took full advantage of the inexperienced Bangladesh side to begin their league campaign with a thumping 13-0 victory.

When asked about the introduction of new players into the squad following the retirement of senior players, Fulton’s witty reply was: “We have to wait and see”.

While Nilakanta Sharma has announced this will be his last tournament, veteran striker Mandeep Singh, who scored a hat-trick, along with Jarmanpreet Singh, has expressed a desire to continue with the team.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will take on Korea on Wednesday, while Bangladesh will face Japan. On Tuesday, China and Bangladesh opted out of the training session, but the other two teams attended it at the same venue.