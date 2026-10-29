DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Asian Champions Trophy 2026 / Green turf, big win

Green turf, big win

India enjoy ideal conditions, brace for challenging encounter against China

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 12:35 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

Seeking victories against top-quality opposition on both green and blue turf in a single tournament may force the six participating teams in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) to take some time to settle down. However, after India’s 13-0 demolition of Bangladesh, coach Craig Fulton said the hosts had taken a liking to the pitch at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium from the day they arrived, despite having last played on green turf several years ago.

“Everywhere it (turf) has changed to blue. If it’s fast, I don’t mind, but if it’s slow and spongy, it’s a big no for me. However, it (in Jalandhar) was pretty fast, just the way we wanted it, and all of us liked it from Day 1. The team really played well, and it suited our style of play. We will be playing league matches here under different conditions (floodlights), so it’s a terrific start for us,” said Fulton.

Advertisement

“We wanted a fast start, which we got in the first quarter. We wanted to play some fast-flowing hockey, which we did. But the third quarter wasn't that good, and that remains a problem. However, I am glad we finished strongly,” added the coach.

Advertisement

India scored four goals each in the first and fourth quarters, but their scoring rate dropped in the second and third quarters, when they netted two and three goals, respectively, perhaps due to a slowdown in the pace of the game.

The hosts are now scheduled to take on China on October 29. China, who fielded eight debutants against Malaysia, went down fighting 4-5 in the tournament opener. The side were impressive on the counter-attack and made effective use of their tall forwards.

Advertisement

“Yes, the Chinese team is unknown to us. They have come here with a completely new group, not the one that we played against in the recent Asian Games. We don't know much about them and haven't seen them play. We will have to analyse video footage of their match to get a fair idea about them. Their first outing was pretty good, and the match will require efforts (unlike against Bangladesh) of the same level from the team,” Fulton said.

India took full advantage of the inexperienced Bangladesh side to begin their league campaign with a thumping 13-0 victory.

When asked about the introduction of new players into the squad following the retirement of senior players, Fulton’s witty reply was: “We have to wait and see”.

While Nilakanta Sharma has announced this will be his last tournament, veteran striker Mandeep Singh, who scored a hat-trick, along with Jarmanpreet Singh, has expressed a desire to continue with the team.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will take on Korea on Wednesday, while Bangladesh will face Japan. On Tuesday, China and Bangladesh opted out of the training session, but the other two teams attended it at the same venue.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts