Harmanpreet lifts India to the top

Timely conversions of penalty corners by skipper Harmanpreet Singh and the tactic of unlocking China’s defence with long passes helped India pull off a 5-2 win and grab full points for the second consecutive time in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium here today.

Despite playing with many debutants, China never looked like an easy opponent for tournament favourites India. Harmanpreet and Sukhjeet Singh netted two goals each, while Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner to help India log a comfortable win. The team did face some nervous moments against China, and Indian team coach Craig Fulton said that the result could have been better.

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“The side (China) was new and it was a close match. The first quarter was okay... so was the second quarter. However, after the half-time break, the team (India) was clear in the approach. Long passes helped, and earning penalty corners at the right time was helpful. We are just taking out the positives today,” said Fulton.

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When asked about Jugraj scoring through a penalty corner after failing twice, the coach said, “That’s the plan, we always have to have a backup. That was my idea, and he finally executed.”

While India now top the points table with six points, Hardik Singh said that winning matches and lifting the trophy is not restricted to this tournament. “China was a tough team, and every other team carries the same level. Our plan was to push the side to commit mistakes, and convert those chances into our favour. We have been preparing for the LA Olympics and after this tournament, we have only the Pro League. So, this is kind of a good venture for us and such wins surely help us,” said Hardik.

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When questioned about senior players in the squad, and rumours of their retirement, the 28-year-old midfielder said, “The seniors carry a huge responsibility in the squad from guiding the juniors to contributing as per the demand of the match. The transition talks are happening off the field, but within the squad, we have a good environment and whatever happens will happen for the good.”

China, who are playing with nearly 10 new players in the tournament, surprisingly troubled the Indian side for the first 30 minutes. Their midfielders emerged as the backbone of the team, and the wingers played true to their nature by launching attacks. Both sides played fast-paced hockey during the first quarter, but the Indian team had an edge by finding the long passes.

Chinese striker Yulai Zhao ran with the ball and was stopped by Indian defender Sanjay. While Zhao appealed for a stick check, the umpire did not agree, which left the Chinese striker furious. Unbothered by the scenes in the other half, India launched their first counterattack of the match. The result came out to be perfect as Sukhjeet netted the ball into the goal. It was the only opportunity that came India’s way, and the hosts availed it with open hands.

The visiting side did gather their courage, but all efforts went in vain as the opening quarter ended in favour of the hosts. The story in the second quarter was a bit different for the Chinese, as they recorded a comeback. Solo runs with the ball really helped the side to build the momentum. It was China who won the match’s first penalty corner but failed to convert the chance. The same happened on the Indian side, as the chance to double the lead was wasted by the Indian skipper. However, China soon earned their second chance of scoring the goal and this time Peng Yang hit the target to level the scores. The goal emerged as a wake-up call for the Indian team, and without wasting any further second, the side was on the job.

A long pass by Harmanpreet led Hardik to earn a penalty corner. And, without any mistake, the skipper banged the ball into the goal. Yang got another chance to score but was denied by Indian goalie Krishan Pathak.

The second half started with India earning a penalty corner, which turned out to be Harmanpreet’s second goal. Just minutes later, India extended their lead as Sukhjeet slotted in a pass from Aditya Lalage after he beautifully controlled an aerial ball from Harmanpreet from the half line.

China pulled one back two minutes later when Chongcong Chen found the net with a neatly executed variation from their fourth penalty corner. India continued to press and secured back-to-back penalty corners two minutes into the fourth quarter, and Jugraj made no mistake.

India will face Japan in their next round robin match on Friday.