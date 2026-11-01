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Home / Asian Champions Trophy 2026 / Harmanpreet's hat-trick heroics

Harmanpreet's hat-trick heroics

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Indervir Grewal
Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 11:35 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against Malaysia during Asian Champions trophy in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo Sarabjit Singh
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A hat-trick from captain Harmanpreet Singh and a superb strike from Sukhjeet Singh earned India a 4-2 victory over a stubborn Malaysia, all but confirming a top-of-the-table finish in the round-robin stage of the Asian Champions Trophy.

The rest day appeared to work wonders for the hosts, who came out with greater purpose and energy. However, an ankle injury to striker Abhishek during the pre-match warm-up meant India had to play the match one player short and make last-minute adjustments to their strategy and player roles.

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After an initial high press failed to trouble Malaysia, India dropped back and allowed their opponents to spread out. That gave Harmanpreet the opportunity to find a free man in the right channel with an aerial ball. A surprised Malaysian defence conceded a penalty corner, and Harmanpreet gave India the lead in the third minute, prompting a thunderous roar from the packed stadium.

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Looking to press home the advantage, India crowded the Malaysian third. Already unsettled by the early goal, Malaysia survived a few anxious moments before taking control. But in their desperation, they repeatedly tried to force their way into the circle, with little success. It was only when they began building patiently that Malaysia caught India off guard. India have been habitually susceptible to defensive errors when opponents slow the tempo of the game. Malaysia also capitalised on a lapse in concentration with a pass into the circle through a gap that should have been covered by the sweeper. Akhimullah Anuar scored the equaliser from close range in the 25th minute.

India emerged for the second half with renewed intensity. Within three minutes of the restart, they earned another penalty corner, which Harmanpreet converted to restore the lead.

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This time, India did not allow Malaysia back into the contest and, 10 minutes later, Sukhjeet finished off a counterattack with a ferocious tomahawk strike from a tight angle.

With two minutes remaining, Harmanpreet completed his hat-trick from a penalty stroke after being denied on the line from a penalty corner.

Malaysia reduced the deficit in the final minute through Shello Silverius.

Earlier, Japan also qualified for the semifinals with a 2-2 draw against China, while South Korea defeated Bangladesh 5-0.

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