India fought back from a goal down to beat a spirited Japan 4-1 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy. Three goals in the last quarter helped India overcome the Japanese challenge and secure a third consecutive title.

After Japan took a surprise lead in the third minute through Kazumasa Matsumoto, India struggled to find the equaliser for almost 40 minutes.

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Fittingly for the biggest match of the tournament, Japan came out fully prepared. They produced a disciplined performance, employing a full-field man-to-man press. Their game plan was to use aerial balls to break India’s initial high press. It worked perfectly, with a swift counterattack leading to the opening goal.

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Japan’s tight marking stifled the Indians, who resorted to long hits into the circle in an attempt to earn a penalty corner. But Japan held firm for almost three quarters until Shilanand Lakra showed quick hands to deflect a pass from the right that arrived at an awkward height.

With the equaliser calming their nerves, India did not have to wait much longer for their second goal. In the 48th minute, Dilpreet Singh delighted the packed stadium with a superb finish, striking with his back to goal.

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With their defensive game plan beginning to unravel, Japan’s challenge faded away and India went in search of more goals.

Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner in the 53rd minute before Vivek Sagar Prasad scored an audacious goal with a slap shot from the top of the circle a minute later.

It was a record-extending sixth title for India in nine editions of the continental tournament, adding to their triumphs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. Remarkably, India have not lost a match across three editions, registering 20 wins and one draw. Such was India’s dominance in the latest edition that they scored 46 goals in seven matches. Interestingly, they did not even require the services of India’s drag-flicking star Harmanpreet Singh, who finished as the top scorer with 10 goals. Dilpreet finished with seven goals, while Sukhjeet Singh and Lakra scored five each.

Malaysia win bronze

Earlier, Malaysia shook off a sluggish first-half display to beat South Korea 5-2 in the bronze-medal match.

After a bright start that yielded a second-minute goal through Fitri Saari, Malaysia found themselves a goal behind by the end of the first quarter. Geonwoo Park equalised in the fifth minute before Semin Chun gave Korea the lead in the 13th.

An uneventful second quarter saw a disjointed Malaysian side struggle to make inroads, much to the growing frustration of their South African coach Brendon Carolan on the sidelines. After watching his team surrender its dominance in the semifinal against Japan, Carolan managed to lift his players at half-time. Malaysia came out with far greater purpose, drawing level within four minutes when Faizal Saari converted a penalty corner.

Korea had a golden opportunity to regain the lead with an open effort from the top of the circle, but the Malaysian goalkeeper punched away the high reverse shot. An injury to a Malaysian player during the build-up and the subsequent check for any malicious intent resulted in a lengthy stoppage. Malaysia made full use of the lapse in concentration as Abu Kamal Azrai finished off a move from the right flank with a tap-in in the 45th minute. Azrai punished another lapse in Korean concentration with a solo goal in the 50th minute. With three minutes remaining and victory all but assured, captain Marhan Jalil sealed an emphatic win.

Malaysia, though, will be disappointed not to have reached the final, having arrived at the tournament as the Asian Games silver medallists.