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Home / Asian Champions Trophy 2026 / India beat South Korea 8-1 to enter Asian Champions Trophy hockey final

India beat South Korea 8-1 to enter Asian Champions Trophy hockey final

India will face Japan in the final on Thursday

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PTI
Mohali, Updated At : 09:46 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Laser show during the semi-finals at the Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey Stadium in Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky
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India entered the final of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for a record-extending seventh time, thrashing South Korea 8-1 in the semifinals here on Wednesday.

Shilanand Lakra (4th and 13th minutes), Dilpreet Singh (21st and 25th minutes), captain Harmanpreet Singh (9th), Sukhjeet Singh (21st), Angad Bir Singh (36th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54th) scored for India.

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Sangjun Han (9th minute) pulled one back for South Korea.

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India will face Japan in the final on Thursday. Japan beat Malaysia in the shootout after the two teams were locked goal-less in the regulation time in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

India had beaten South Korea 8-0 in the round-robin stage also.

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The hosts remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. They had topped the six-team round-robin league after winning all their five matches.

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