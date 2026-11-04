India beat South Korea 8-1 to enter Asian Champions Trophy hockey final

India entered the final of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for a record-extending seventh time, thrashing South Korea 8-1 in the semifinals here on Wednesday.

Shilanand Lakra (4th and 13th minutes), Dilpreet Singh (21st and 25th minutes), captain Harmanpreet Singh (9th), Sukhjeet Singh (21st), Angad Bir Singh (36th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54th) scored for India.

Advertisement

Sangjun Han (9th minute) pulled one back for South Korea.

Advertisement

India will face Japan in the final on Thursday. Japan beat Malaysia in the shootout after the two teams were locked goal-less in the regulation time in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

India had beaten South Korea 8-0 in the round-robin stage also.

Advertisement

The hosts remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. They had topped the six-team round-robin league after winning all their five matches.