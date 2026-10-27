India hockey captain Harmanpreet appeals for spectator support at Asian Champions Trophy; here’s how you can watch the matches in Jalandhar

The wait is finally over.

Jalandhar is all set to host the Asian Champions Trophy, with six international teams ready to battle it out at the Surjit Hockey Stadium from Tuesday.

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The opening match of the tournament will see Malaysia take on China, followed by India’s clash against Bangladesh at 7 pm.

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Ahead of the tournament, Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh has appealed to people across Punjab to turn up in large numbers and cheer for the team from the stands.

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“We want people to bring their children, come along with their families and the elderly, and watch us play in our international jerseys. Support the team,” he said.

The opening day promises more than just hockey, with a series of cultural and entertainment events planned for spectators. A drone show is scheduled, while artists from across the state will perform bhangra as part of the celebrations.

Punjabi singer Ninja is also expected to perform during the opening ceremony, adding to the excitement surrounding the tournament.

Selfie points have been set up at the venue to enhance the spectator experience. According to information available, around 3,500 people had registered to attend the opening day’s matches two days ago.

Those wishing to watch the matches can register online through www.ticketgenie.in by selecting the match they want to attend. A free digital entry pass will then be issued to registered spectators.