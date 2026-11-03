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Home / Asian Champions Trophy 2026 / India march into semis

India march into semis

Defending champions thrash Korea 8-0 to complete perfect group-stage campaign

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Indervir Grewal
Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 12:01 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Players of India and South Korea (in blue) in action during the Asian Champions Trophy match at Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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Defending champions India thrashed a disorganised South Korea 8-0 to finish the round-robin stage with a perfect record in the Asian Champions Trophy.

The final two matches of the group stage effectively served as dress rehearsals for the semi-finals.

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Japan edged Malaysia 2-1 to climb above them into second place. The result meant Korea could not realistically move out of fourth place, as they required a substantial victory over India. However, the former champions failed to mount any serious challenge against the hosts.

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The outcome confirmed that India will face Korea, while Japan will once again take on Malaysia in the semi-finals in Mohali on Wednesday.

In the final match of the Jalandhar leg, the crowd was treated to an impressive display as India came out with clear intent to dominate. After a patient start, India raised the tempo and pushed Korea onto the back foot. They did not have to wait long for the opener, with Dilpreet Singh showing quick hands to finish a move from the right in the eighth minute.

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Three minutes later, Jugraj Singh doubled the lead. Captain Harmanpreet Singh made it 3-0 just before the first break.

India largely dominated the second quarter as well but could not add to their tally. With a three-goal cushion, their intensity dipped slightly. However, the half-time break worked wonders as a rejuvenated India emerged all guns blazing.

They scored three goals in six minutes through Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay to leave Korea shell-shocked. Dilpreet grabbed his second with a brilliant deflection in the 40th minute, while youngster Angad Bir Singh completed the rout in the final minute with a superb solo effort. He stole possession in the opposition half, surged towards goal and beat the onrushing goalkeeper with a low tomahawk strike.

The result was a perfect finish to the round-robin stage for India, who underlined their dominance in continental hockey by scoring 34 goals in five matches.

Harmanpreet leads the scoring charts with nine goals, while Dilpreet and Sukhjeet have scored four each.

The action now shifts to Mohali for the knockout stage and, given India’s form, they will be strong favourites to lift the trophy on Thursday.

China and Bangladesh are out of the semi-final reckoning, having finished fifth and sixth respectively.

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