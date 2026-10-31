India overcome tricky Japan

For the first time in the Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian hockey team was given a ‘reality check’ as a lively Japan matched the hosts for three quarters only to fizzle out at the end. Making his 150th appearance for the team, Abhishek (11th, 51st minutes) came up with two stunning field goals to help the side maintain their winning streak with a 4-1 win.

The hosts played in the absence of Mandeep Singh, rumoured to be out of contention for the 2028 LA Olympics, and Nilakanta Sharma, who recently announced his retirement after the ACT. India failed to stamp their authority on the game in the first three quarters. It took a penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh (47th) in the early minutes of the last quarter to lift the team, which scored two more goals to close out the match.

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In the recent Asian Games, the Indian side had overpowered the same opponents 2-0. On Friday, the match started with the heavyweights being pushed to the brink.

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The hosts started off slowly, and all the credit went to the Japanese team. The visitors were right on the mark from the starting whistle, and countered India’s tactics by deploying two permanent strikers in India’s danger zone. This resulted in a huge gap between the Indian midfielders and strikers, which helped the Japanese midfielders play without pressure. While India had dominated in their previous matches, they clearly struggled in this match, as Japan managed to earn four penalty corners before the half-time break, one of which led to a penalty stroke.

Japan played the first two quarters in high-risk two-touch mode and kept the action alive in the centre of the playing field. However, the tactic backfired in the 11th minute as Jun Watanabe lost the ball. Hardik Singh did all the link-up play to find Sukhjeet Singh inside the circle near the left corner, before Abhishek finished the move. The crowd roared in anticipation, expecting the home team to break loose after the opener.

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However, the play remained with the Japanese team as it continued with short and quick passes to keep the momentum. In the 15th minute, the side managed to earn a penalty stroke from a PC and the chance was not wasted by Shota Yamada.

Both teams played at par for the next two quarters, but it was clearly the Japanese players who ruled the ground. However, the Indian side got the edge by earning their first penalty corner in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. A fine conversion by Harmanpreet broke the deadlock for the hosts. After jumping into the lead, the Indian side played more attacking hockey, which resulted in a couple of chances against the tired Japanese players. While Abhishek netted his second from close range after receiving a pass from Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh netted the final goal in the 56th minute.

“It was a special moment and a happy one too, as I made this memorable by scoring twice in the Indian team’s win. The tournament has been great for us, so far, and these wins mean a lot. There’s a lot of hockey going around with the squad, and we are just trying to reach Mohali with a clean sheet,” said Abhishek.

Korea beat China

China’s attacking hockey didn’t work against the Korean possession game as they suffered their third defeat of the tournament, losing 2-1.

From the starting whistle, China pushed the Korean defence back by launching attacks from the centre, instead of using their wingers like in their previous two outings. China jumped into the lead in the 8th minute in a surprising manner. Benhai Chen launched an attack with Xiangkai Kong and managed to earn a penalty stroke. Chongcong Chen converted the stroke. China didn’t change their tactics to defend the lead, and rather launched more attacks.

The Korean team dominated possession and earned eight penalty corners but converted none before entering the half-time break.

Soon after the restart, Korea scored two goals within a span of two minutes after launching attacks from the right flank. Skipper Kim Yong Bok scored in the 35th minute before Kim Jaeho gave them the lead in the next minute.

Earlier, Bangladesh also suffered their third consecutive defeat, losing 6-1 to Malaysia. Malaysia started with a brace by Kamal Abu Azrai, while Anuar Akhimullh, Kamaruddin Azimuddin, Shello Silverius and Aiman Rozemi scored a goal each. Bangladesh’s emerging penalty corner specialist Amirul Islam managed to score a goal.