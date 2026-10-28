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Home / Asian Champions Trophy 2026 / India unleash goal fest at Asian Champions Trophy

India unleash goal fest at Asian Champions Trophy

Mandeep finds form with hat-trick as India hammer Bangladesh 13-0

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 12:17 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Indian players in action against Bangladesh during Asian Champions Trophy-2026 at the Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo: Malkiat Singh
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A mesmerising drone show showcasing Punjab’s rich hockey legacy, fireworks lighting up the sky, a vibrant cultural presentation, Punjab hosting its first international hockey match in recent years, a stray dog defecating on the playing field in the middle of the match, and India beginning their Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) campaign with a 13-0 victory over Bangladesh. Tuesday evening witnessed everything within a couple of hours at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, as the occasion etched itself into the history books of Indian hockey.

It was the third consecutive time since 2023 that India had scored more than 10 goals against the same opponents, and their biggest winning margin over Bangladesh since 2013.

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Bangladesh, which replaced Pakistan after the latter refused to travel to India for the ACT, appeared to be the weakest side in the tournament and India took full advantage, collecting all three points in style and opening their campaign amid a deafening roar from the packed stands.

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It was nothing less than a practice match for the hosts, who needed only two minutes to begin their goal spree. The opener came from the stick of none other than India captain Harmanpreet Singh, who had once played on the same ground as a youngster. Employing his trademark drag-flick, Harmanpreet unleashed a powerful strike from the first penalty corner awarded to the hosts.

The celebrations had barely settled when Harmanpreet’s long-range pass was expertly collected by local lad Mandeep Singh, who made no mistake in doubling the lead within three minutes of the opening whistle.

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With a two-goal cushion, India took complete control of the contest. The hosts stretched play through the wings and retained possession patiently before launching attacks at the right moment. After teasing the opposition for a while, India resumed their scoring as Mandeep extended the lead to 3-0.

Already cruising towards victory, the side began experimenting and increasingly relied on quick counter-attacks through long passes. In the 15th minute, Sukhjeet Singh received one such ball and initiated a swift move with support from Shilanand Lakra. The latter calmly slotted the ball into the net to make it 4-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

The second quarter produced two more goals, with Abhishek and Nilakanta Sharma piling further misery on Bangladesh. The third quarter followed a similar script as Dilpreet Singh struck twice and Harmanpreet converted another penalty corner.

India were expected to ease off in the final quarter, but with goal difference likely to play a role later in the league stage, the hosts continued their relentless assault and added four more goals before the final hooter to seal a 13-0 victory.

The fourth quarter began with Jugraj Singh scoring his first goal of the match from a penalty corner, while Mandeep completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute. Seasoned midfielder Hardik Singh, who had remained relatively quiet earlier in the contest, added the final two goals to complete a memorable evening for the hosts.

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