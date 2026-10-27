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Home / Sports / Kajal, Neelam script history as two Indian women wrestlers reach World Championships finals for first time

Kajal, Neelam script history as two Indian women wrestlers reach World Championships finals for first time

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ANI
Updated At : 09:47 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Astana [Kazakhstan], October 27 (ANI): Indian wrestling achieved a new milestone on Tuesday as Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi earned places in the World Championships finals, giving the country two women competing for gold at the same edition for the first time.

Kajal will challenge Ukraine’s Anastasiya Alpyeyeva for the 76kg title, while Neelam faces Japan’s Yui Susaki in the 50kg final. Their achievement builds on the breakthrough made by Anshu Malik in 2021, when she became the first Indian woman to reach a World Championships final and claimed silver, according to a press release from WFI.

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“Having two Indian women in the World Championships finals is a proud moment for Indian wrestling. Kajal’s comeback showed tremendous belief and courage, while Neelam’s performance reflected her preparation and composure. Their success is a credit to the wrestlers, their coaches and everyone supporting them. We wish both athletes the very best as they compete for gold,” said Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India.

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For 18-year-old Kajal, the result marks an impressive transition to the senior stage after two U20 world titles. Making her senior World Championships debut, she recovered from 1-7 down to defeat Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy 10-7 in the semifinals. Her earlier victories came against Lithuania’s Kamile Griskiene Gaucaite and Mongolia’s Davaanasan Enkh Amar.

Neelam, 26, secured her final berth with a 7-3 semifinal win against Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Bayanova. She had previously defeated Belarus’ Natallia Varakina 6-0 and progressed through the quarterfinals following the injury withdrawal of Russia’s Elizaveta Smirnova.

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The two finalists now have an opportunity to turn a historic day for Indian women’s wrestling into a first world title.

Elsewhere, Rajnita remains in contention for bronze in 65kg and will meet Japan’s Nana Ikehata in repechage. Her campaign included an 8-6 win against 2024 world silver medallist Kateryna Zelenykh before a defeat to Moldova’s Irina Ringaci.

Neha Sharma exited the 57kg competition in the round of 16, while India’s Greco-Roman campaign ended without a medal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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