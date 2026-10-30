Malaysia beat Korea 3-1, Japan made to fight

Inexperience cost Korea against a seasoned Malaysian team as they failed to capitalise on their chances despite earning six penalty corners, losing their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. The Korean side, which started with an attacking approach and surprisingly relied more on aerial passes, ended up suffering a 3-1 defeat against Malaysia.

On the contrary, the Malaysian defence stood solid with Aiman Rozemi and Azahar Amirul, who played his 100th international match today, finding the gaps to help the strikers penetrate the Korean box on regular intervals.

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After the 13-0 defeat against hosts India, Bangladesh boldly took on Japan. Bangladesh’s defenders anticipated and reacted to the Japanese attacks in a very calm manner. Though the majority of the ball possession remained with the Japanese team, Bangladesh had a couple of failed ventures in the opponents’ area. It took a penalty corner conversion by Japanese skipper Raiki Fujishima to break the stalemate, and Bangladesh could not find the equaliser. “We played well, but didn’t manage to get more goals. Some of our players are quite young and have less experience of playing such matches,” said Ippei Fujimoto, Japan’s assistant coach.