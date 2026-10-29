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Home / Asian Champions Trophy 2026 / Malaysia, Japan register wins in Asian Champions Trophy hockey

Malaysia, Japan register wins in Asian Champions Trophy hockey

Malaysia beat South Korea 3-1, while Japan edge past Bangladesh 1-0 in Jalandhar

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PTI
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:11 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia and Japan secured close wins against South Korea and Bangladesh respectively in their second round robin matches of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. Representative image/iStock
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Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia and Japan secured close wins against South Korea and Bangladesh respectively in their second round robin matches of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday.

While Malaysia beat South Korea 3-1, Japan eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Bangladesh at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

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Azimuddin Kamaruddin (10th minute), Akhimullah Anaur (36th) and Faizal Saari (50th) scored for Malaysia.

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Haeseong Song scored the solitary goal for South Korea in the 31st minute.

In the second match of the day, Bangladesh, who replaced Pakistan after the latter opted out of the tournament due to security reasons, gave Japan a run for their money before Raiki Fujishima (40th) converted a penalty corner to score the winning goal.

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Japan had earlier defeated South Korea 3-2 in their opening match, while Malaysia edged past China 5-4 on Tuesday.

Malaysia will next play Bangladesh on Friday, while South Korea will square off against China.

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