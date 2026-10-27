Mandeep finds form with hat-trick as India hammer Bangladesh 13-0 in Asian Champions Trophy

Mandeep Singh returned to form with a fine hat-trick as five-time champions India hammered minnows Bangladesh 13-0 to start their title defence at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on a rousing note here on Tuesday.

Mandeep struck in the third, 10th and 54th minutes, while skipper Harmanpreet Singh (2nd, 44th), Dilpreet Singh (43rd, 44th) and vice-captain Hardik Singh (60th, 60th) scored a brace each.

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Shilanand Lakra (15th), Abhishek (18th), Nilakanta Sharma (26th) and Jugraj Singh (46th) were the other Indian goal scorers in the lop-sided match at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

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It was completely one-way traffic as play was mostly inside the Bangladesh half with India dominating the proceedings from the onset.

India secured their first penalty corner from their first circle entry and Harmanpreet gave the hosts the lead with a powerful low flick in the second minute.

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A minute later, Harmanpret was again instrumental in India’s second goal. The skipper’s defence-splitting pass from the midfield was neatly picked up by Mandeep on the top of the circle and the striker then unleashed a fierce hit to double India’s lead.

India extended their lead in the 10th minute when Harmanpreet’s long scoop found Abhishek inside the circle. Abhishek beautifully set it up for Mandeep to guide the ball into the net.

Seconds from the first quarter, Shilanand made the scoreline 4-0 after a beautiful one-two with Sukhjeet Singh.

In a bizarre incident, a stray dog suddenly entered the pitch from nowhere and pooped on the turf, forcing a slight delay to the start of the second quarter.

It rained goals for India as Abhishek was the next player to register his name in the scoresheet after a fine one-touch pass from Mandeep in the 18th minute.

India earned their second penalty corner in the 20th minute but wasted the chance as the ball-stopper failed to control the push.

Bangladesh goalkeeper Ashraful Shad made two brilliant saves to deny Nilakanta Sharma and Mandeep in the second quarter.

Nilakanta then scored with a fine tomahawk from the top of the circle after being fed by Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek in the 26th minute as India went into the half time break with a comfortable 6-0 lead.

India earned their third penalty corner in the 38th minute but Jugraj Singh’s flick was deflected wide by Bangladesh’s first rusher.

India continued their goal-scoring spree in the third quarter with Dilpreet finding the net twice within a span of one minute.

Dilpreet first scored from a rebound after Harmanpreet’s flick was saved by the Bangladeshi goalkeeper. Within seconds, he scored his second goal with a fine tomahawk.

As if that was not enough, Harmanpreet too scored his second goal seconds later from India’s fifth penalty corner.

Bangladesh’s misery continued as it was Jugraj’s turn to sound the board from India’s seventh penalty corner just at the start of the fourth and final quarter.

Mandeep then completed his hat-trick, deflecting in Aditya Lalage’s pass with a diving effort.

A minute from the final hooter, India secured back-to-back penalty corners and Hardik scored from the second one off a rebound.

Seconds later, Hardik scored another goal, a field effort, to round off the tally.

India will next play China on Thursday, while Bangladesh are up against Malaysia.