Manmeet learning the art of hockey from elder brother Hardik

As vice-captain Hardik Singh led India’s midfield during their match against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy, his younger brother Manmeet Singh watched his every move with keen attention. From the way Hardik handled the ball to his on-field decisions and strategies, Manmeet observed it all, looking for lessons he could carry into his own game.

Manmeet, who was part of the Indian team that won the Junior Asia Cup in September, saw the occasion as an opportunity to learn from one of the country’s most experienced hockey players — his own elder brother. “I am learning the strategies by closely watching my brother. It is a great opportunity for me,” he said.

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Manmeet was accompanied by his parents Sonia Kaur and Varinderpreet Singh, who now have the rare distinction of seeing both their sons represent India.

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“What else could I have asked for? Both my sons have reached here,” said Sonia, expressing her happiness at their achievements.

Hockey, however, is a legacy that runs deep. Manmeet and Hardik are grandnephews of Gurmail Singh, a member of the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. With Manmeet now following in his elder brother’s footsteps, the family’s rich hockey tradition is being carried forward by another generation.

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But having an established international player as an elder brother has not always been easy for Manmeet. The success and popularity that Hardik has earned have sometimes brought the pressure of expectations and comparisons.

“There was pressure because my brother is already an established and famous player who has achieved a lot. But he would always tell me that his journey and my journey are different and that I must always work hard,” Manmeet said.

He admitted that comparisons sometimes crossed his mind, particularly when Hardik delivered outstanding performances while he struggled to find his own form in initial days.

“Whenever he would play very well and I wasn’t performing properly, I would share my feelings with him. I would think that people might feel that I am his brother, but I am not giving my best. But he is always proud of me,” he said.