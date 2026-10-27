Mighty India aim for sixth title

Being the most successful team in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy would mean nothing if India do not stamp their authority on this year's edition, which is being hosted by Punjab, a state credited with producing some of the best players in the history of Indian hockey. In fact, players from Punjab have proved to be a dominant force in the national team in the last decade and a half.

The tournament will feature six teams, but all eyes will be on India, who won the inaugural edition in 2011 and subsequently lifted the trophy in 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. With Pakistan missing from the tournament, India will face Malaysia, Japan, Korea, China and Bangladesh in the pool stage.

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On Tuesday, the five-time champions will take on Bangladesh in their tournament opener, and India have never faced a real challenge from the neighbouring country. India have logged one-sided wins over Bangladesh, the most recent being 9-0 in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy, 12-0 in the 2023 Asian Games and 10-0 in the recent Asian Games.

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The opening day will also feature matches between Malaysia and China, and Japan and Korea. Malaysia, the runners-up in the Asian Games, are among the teams expected to challenge the hosts. South Korea, who finished fourth at the Asian Games, will also look to make a strong impact. Japan, the two-time runners-up in the ACT, have also arrived early to adapt to the conditions. They were fifth at the Asian Games.

India will want to set their campaign rolling with a big victory. The hosts will be without Manpreet Singh, who was ruled out of the tournament owing to a calf injury and has been replaced by Vivek Sagar Prasad.

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"The aim is to give a dominating performance and score as many goals as we can in the league stage, so that we go to Mohali topping the group," said India skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

The top four teams from the league stage will progress to the semifinals. The semifinals and the final will be played in Mohali on November 4 and 5.