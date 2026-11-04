Skill remains the most important element of hockey: Bovelander

Heartthrob to many and a 'villain' for some old hockey lovers because of his dominance over Asian teams, former Dutch hockey player Floris Jan Bovelander believes hockey is a sport to be enjoyed rather than played under pressure. The former Olympian, known as one of the most feared drag-flickers of the 1990s, is enjoying his stay in Punjab while watching the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy matches.

“In India, or say Asia, fans normally hated me, but in a good way. I was one of the first big guys who killed Asian hockey, as they were dribblers and I was more into the European/Australian style of hockey, with a strong penalty-corner game. However, I have received ample love as a hockey star in India, and now here in Punjab,” Bovelander said with a laugh.

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As he enjoys the limelight on the sidelines of the matches, the 60-year-old veteran also has a suggestion for young coaches: don't ignore skill. While modern hockey relies heavily on fitness, Bovelander believes it is a player's skill that matters most in the sport.

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“It provides a classy look to the sport. A player loves to carry the ball, dribble past opponents and showcase wrist work. I always suggest coaches and young players work on nurturing skill and make it a priority. Fitness is important, but it can be managed with players having so many options in fast-paced hockey. Skill is something that stays with you for a long time and allows a player to stand out from others. The most important thing is that they enjoy it. Make sure the children have fun,” said Bovelander.

Asked whether he was enjoying all the attention, Bovelander laughed and said: “I am. After a day or two, once I am back in my hometown, I won't be signing autographs or getting clicked with fans.”

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Bovelander also announced that the Dutch hockey team would play some friendly matches in India next year, with Punjab set to be one of the venues.

“In March, we are planning a tour of India and will play some matches in Punjab as well. I have spent some good time here and the players are really good. Sessions with some young players in Jalandhar were really helpful in learning about the hockey culture here. We need the dribblers, and it shouldn't be only a passing game,” he added.

Recalling memories from the golden era of Asian hockey, the former player remembered Pakistani great Shahbaz Ahmed and Indian legend Dhanraj Pillay.

“They were both really amazing, highly skilful and fierce when it came to playing hockey,” said the former Dutch player.