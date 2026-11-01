Top-spot clash

Having already qualified for the semi-finals, India will take on an unbeaten Malaysia in a top-of-the-table clash in the Asian Champions Trophy here tomorrow.

India and Malaysia have both secured semifinal berths after winning all three of their matches so far, turning the contest into a battle for the top spot in the group stage.

Advertisement

Going by their 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the final of the recent Asian Games, India start as favourites. However, their performances in the tournament so far have lacked the focus and intensity they displayed at the Asian Games, where winning gold secured their place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Advertisement

While the margins of victory have been convincing — 13-0 against Bangladesh, 5-2 against China and 4-1 against Japan — India have lacked cohesion and, at times, have appeared jaded. It is understandable for a team to struggle to find its rhythm so soon after peaking at a high-stakes tournament such as the Asian Games.

India looked particularly uncomfortable against Japan, who pushed the hosts for long periods before fading in the final quarter. Credit must also go to India for raising their level in the latter stages of matches. The encouraging aspect of their campaign so far has been their ability to secure wins despite not being at their best.

Advertisement

Against Malaysia, though, they will face their toughest test yet. India have been guilty of making slow starts, and an attacking Malaysian side can punish them early.

After two demanding matches against China and Japan on successive days, India welcomed a well-earned rest day today.

“Had a nice rest day today,” said India coach Craig Fulton. “We have done well so far. There has been a lot of hockey this last six months, so we are trying to keep everyone mentally fresh, keen and hungry to play,” he added.

“We showed in the second half against China, and in the second half against Japan, that when we get into a good rhythm we can score nice goals. We just need to start better,” he added.

Asked about facing Malaysia again so soon after their meeting in the Asian Games, Fulton said India would focus on their own game rather than past results.

“To be honest, it's more a case of what we need to keep doing, because if we keep doing that it becomes difficult for the other teams,” he said.