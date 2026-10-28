Young China push Malaysia to brink

Having nearly 240 international caps for Malaysia, far more than the combined experience of the Chinese squad, veteran Mohammed Fitri Saari experienced a few nervous moments as the opponents, featuring eight debutants, fought back repeatedly before narrowly losing the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) opener at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. Malaysia opened their campaign with a 5-4 victory, though the contest could easily have ended in a draw had a late Chinese effort not struck the post. Fitri said his side had anticipated a difficult outing given the unfamiliar conditions and the growing quality of China’s attack.

Exactly a month ago, Malaysia had registered a 5-0 win over China at the Asian Games. However, on Tuesday it was China’s lively forwards and disciplined half-backs who grabbed attention despite ending up on the losing side.

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“It was a tough outing and, frankly, we expected this competition. It’s good to have a favourable result. We are not used to playing under such hot conditions, but as a professional squad, we rose to the occasion. We had beaten them 5-0 at the Asian Games, but they played really well and all credit to their young players,” said Fitri while interacting with The Tribune.

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His assessment proved accurate as China’s forwards helped the side mount comebacks on at least three occasions.

“The (China) team had some young legs that played really amazingly. We had seen them training and, after the first half, we just changed our tactics,” said Fitri.

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Asked about the tougher assignments ahead, the veteran identified India and Japan as the teams to beat.

“The Indian team and probably Japan are the two teams we are looking forward to in the league stage. However, starting the league campaign with a win is amazing,” he added.

Malaysia were quick to stamp their authority as Azrai Abu Kamal opened the scoring in the fourth minute. The move began on the right flank and was finished perfectly in front of goal by Kamal. The strike reflected Malaysia’s attacking intent, but China responded strongly.

In the 11th minute, Wang Yaqi scored a brilliant field goal to beat Malaysian goalkeeper Othman Hafizuddin. A minute later, China moved ahead despite failing to convert a penalty corner directly. Ne Moda gathered the ball smartly, took a long stride and slammed it into the board to put his side in front.

Malaysia, however, recovered before the interval. With only a minute remaining before half-time, Kamal restored parity before substitute Anuar Akhimullah struck moments later to hand Malaysia a 3-2 advantage. China returned from the break with renewed energy. Marking tightly and enjoying longer spells of possession, they were rewarded when Chen Benhai converted a penalty corner to level the scores.

The third quarter belonged to Malaysia. The side earned both a penalty corner and a stroke, converting each to establish a crucial two-goal cushion. Elder Saari brother Faizal scored from the penalty corner, while Azimuddin Kamaruddin found the back of the net from the first stroke of the ACT.

Benhai reduced the deficit through another penalty-corner conversion in the 44th minute, setting up a tense finale. China pushed hard in the closing stages and came agonisingly close to securing a point. Benhai was again involved, but Peng’s effort struck the post, denying China a deserved equaliser.

In the second fixture, Japan edged past Korea 3-2.