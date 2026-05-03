As the clock ticks down to the crucial vote count for the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday, the political atmosphere in the State is electric. A slew of exit polls released after the April 9 polling signals a potential shift in power, predicting a significant lead for the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF). However, these projections remain hedged with many “ifs” and even more “buts.”

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Whichever way the dice falls, this is a moment of reckoning for the Left in Kerala. A victory would be historic, while a defeat would mark the loss of its last bastion in the country. If the Left defies predictions and secures even a marginal win, it would mean a record third consecutive term for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. More significantly, it would ensure the continuation of the Left’s presence in the country’s governance structure.

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A defeat for the Left would be even more momentous as it would create a situation not seen since the 1960s, of the Left not holding power in any State. It would also trigger a debate on whether this marks a tipping point, signalling a permanent structural decline of the Left, or merely a cyclical correction in an ever-shifting political landscape.

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At the centre of this debate will be one man: Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala presents a curious situation where a Left victory or defeat, even if on account of the inherent ebbs and flows of electoral politics, would be placed entirely at his doorstep—rightly or wrongly. In 2021, he had shown amazing creativity in stitching together a broad alliance of diverse sections cutting across castes, communities and sectional interests. Heading the government, he had shown a rare decisiveness in pushing several key infrastructure projects. But midway, he suffered a serious image dent, which could have worked against him in this election cycle.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), helped by powerful media narratives, was able to deal blow after blow on the Chief Minister, his family and the government, even as he kept delivering on governance. Significantly, there was no credible defence of the Chief Minister from his own party or the ruling alliance as he faced sustained flak from the Opposition and the media. What is more, when it came to the poll campaign, there was practically no collective messaging from the Left.

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If anything, the messaging that reached the people was more about a behind-the-curtain deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala. And Congress and its allies capitalised on it with relish. The big question that the poll outcome would answer is whether this campaign alienated the Muslim voters. In 2021, the LDF was successful in rallying various Christian denominations behind it. The major denominations have had no major reason to move away from the LDF, but whether it could retain that endorsement this time is a matter of conjecture.

The crisis in the State’s farm sector and the daily recurrence of human-animal conflict in the high ranges spanning some 40-odd Assembly constituencies may well have inflamed voter fatigue and anger, though the LDF government could hardly be held entirely responsible for either. It is amidst all this that the Narendra Modi Government decided to amend the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), a sensitive issue with the Christian Church. With it, the BJP’s Christian outreach came a cropper. Happening as it did amidst all the talk about a CPI(M)-BJP deal, there was enough in it for the Christian voters to gravitate towards the Congress.

The LDF responded to the emerging situation by fielding 56 of its 95 MLAs, whose performance has been impressive. In many constituencies that could help the LDF retain its ground.

The BJP, which had set out for this election cycle with grandiose plans, appears to have hit a major roadblock, unable to fire the imagination of the voters despite repeated visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the State to campaign for the NDA candidates. It has certainly succeeded in drawing more Hindu voters from all parties to its side, but that is far from enough to win a critical number of seats. It had nursed such hopes with its Christian outreach, but that came cropper with the FCRA move. The party initially spoke of winning 10 seats, later scaled it down to 5, and is now hoping to win at least two or three, which too looks a rather stiff target.