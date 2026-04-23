BJP’s urban surge challenges TMC bastion

The electoral successes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent state elections show a distinct pattern: the party first builds its base in urban centres before expanding into rural areas.

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However, West Bengal tells a different story. The BJP’s early entry was in rural and semi-rural belts of northern districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and a substantial part of Jangalmahal.

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It capitalised on anti-incumbency against the TMC, along with its appeals to local communities that had felt neglected for long by the major power centres revolving around Kolkata and its suburbs. However, recent electoral activity indicates that the party is making serious inroads into the urban heartland of Greater Kolkata and its outskirts. This pattern could prove decisive in the current elections to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

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The 2024 Lok Sabha election results sounded the alarm bells for the ruling party. Even though the TMC retained its overall dominance in the state, winning 29 seats against BJP’s 12, booth-level data analysis from Kolkata revealed deep fissures in the ruling party’s urban bastion. The most interesting story lies in Bhabanipur, the Chief Minister’s Assembly constituency within the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat. Out of the eight Kolkata Municipal Corporation wards under this Assembly seat, the BJP led in five wards and the TMC in just three. Interestingly, the BJP also led in 149 of the 269 polling booths within the area, despite the TMC winning the parliamentary seat. Across Kolkata’s 144 wards, the TMC trailed the BJP in 47 wards, including key pockets in the South Kolkata region.

This is in contrast to the local Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections held earlier in December 2021. Then, the BJP secured only three wards and finished second in 48 of the 144 wards. Long considered by political analysts as TMC territory, the dent in this area must have sent alarm bells ringing in the ruling camp.

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Compare this with the 2021 Assembly polls, when the TMC virtually swept the Greater Kolkata belt. It won almost every seat in the region, barring one -- Bhangar in South 24 Parganas, which was won by Pirzada Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front (ISF). This winning strike rate extended across Kolkata proper, Howrah, parts of North and South 24 Parganas and adjacent urbanising areas. The BJP drew a near-blank in the core urban zones of the Presidency Division.

For decades, the Bengali “bhadralok” -- the educated, urban, middle-class Bengalis – have been traditionally understood as culturally liberal and politically opposed to the BJP’s Hindutva and homogenising ideology that it derives from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This belt was long viewed as a solid base for the Left and, after 2011, for the TMC. A breakthrough in this belt would signal more than electoral mathematics; it would postulate a cultural break among the mass who define “Bengaliness” as being allergic to the regressive Hindutva politics.

The slow shift towards the BJP arises not only from the anti-incumbency of 15 years’ rule of the TMC, but it is also driven by multiple governance failures along with women’s safety concerns in the state.

There have been chronic delays in dearness allowance (DA) payments to state government employees – a profession largely preferred by the “bhadralok” community of the urban locality. The state remains stuck under the outdated ROPA 2009 pay structure, with the DA being far below Central government levels. When the Supreme Court intervened for fast payment of arrears for 2008-2019, the state repeatedly sought extensions, citing fiscal constraints and election year pressures.

BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his recent rallies, have promised the full implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission within 45 days of the formation of the government.

Another major blot in governance is the recruitment scam, particularly in the education sector. The School Service Commission (SSC) scandal was exposed in 2022. It led to the

arrest of the then Education Minister Partha Chatterjee for his alleged involvement in the cash-for-jobs scam in the 2016 teacher and non-teaching staff appointments. The Calcutta High Court Division Bench of Justice Debanshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi, and, in April 2025, the Supreme Court declared the entire process as fraudulent. It led to the cancellation of over 25,753 appointments. Similar issues have plagued the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) process. Compounding the frustration of young voters is the TMC’s reliance on “dole politics” through direct cash transfer, such as the Lakshmir Bhandar for women and Yuvashree for unemployed youths, as an alternative to meaningful livelihood options.

The tipping point of frustration for many urban voters arrived with the horrific RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case in August 2024. A young trainee doctor was brutally assaulted and murdered in a government hospital in Central Kolkata. It punctured Mamata Banerjee’s claims of women’s safety in the state. The victim’s mother, Ratna Debnath, now a BJP candidate from Panihati, has kept the issue of women’s safety on the front burner.

A look into the history of the TMC shows that it began as a “South Kolkata party”.

Its breakaway from the Indian National Congress and subsequent early momentum and iconic victories are rooted in this belt. In 1984, the young Mamata Banerjee famously defeated veteran CPI(M) leader Somnath Chatterjee from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat (much of the area is now a part of South Kolkata). South Kolkata remained her personal and political fortress even as the TMC spread statewide. Thus, any erosion of popular support in this region would just not mean a loss of seats but also a symbolic end to the three decades of trust that Mamata Banerjee built from the streets of Bhabanipur and beyond.

For the opposition BJP, the urban gamble carries low risk and high reward. The party has nothing to lose here and any gains would add to its 2021 tally of 77 seats, which largely which come from the North Bengal rural strongholds. The TMC, statistically, is more vulnerable: of its 213 seats won in 2021, more than half come from the Presidency division and Greater Kolkata region and its suburbs. Analysts put the figure around 111-122 seats from these regions alone. A serious dent in the region would cause political calamity for the party, unless it manages to manoeuvre seats from other regions of Bengal, which is very unlikely. Simply put, heavy urban losses could wipe out its overall majority in the Assembly.

Another important area where the BJP seems to have improved is the change of apex leadership in state level, along with their orientations. In 2021, the BJP state president was Dilip Ghosh, a leader with a muscleman persona and closely linked to the

RSS. However, in common urban public perception, he was not liked because of his unparliamentary language and actions in the public domain. In the current elections, the BJP leader is Samik Bhattacharya, who is a sophisticated and well-mannered “bhadralok”, who takes care to not dent the party’s image. This is evident with his repeated press conferences, the most recent one being on the allegations of the BJP banning non-veg food items in Bengal if it came to power. Bhattacharya’s clear and direct answer tried to address the long-standing narrative pushed by the TMC in urban pockets that a BJP government might impose curbs on food habits.

To increase the voter turnout in urban areas, the ECI has approved the setting up of polling booths in residential colonies and highrises in Kolkata, Salt Lake, New Town, Howrah and surrounding areas. Complexes like South City, Lake District, Silver Spring will have booths in their compounds. While the TMC has opposed the move, calling it discriminatory, BJP leaders have welcomed it as a safety net against TMC street hooliganisms.

Not to forget the recent chaos and anger that erupted over high ticket prices at an event of footballer Lionel Messi’s India tour in Kolkata’s “Yuvabharati Krirangan” stadium.

The mismanagement caused disenchantment among the urban people regarding the current government’s ability to manage events of such scale, especially among the youth of Kolkata and adjoining urban areas.

At the same time, one must not forget that the TMC is strong in major rural pockets, riding on Mamata Banerjee’s charismatic figure, along with her populist schemes.

It remains to be seen what issues the “bhadralok” of urban areas will prioritise while voting. Will it be “Bengali ashmita”, which the Chief Minister invokes in almost every speech -- a key strategy of her party to corner the BJP leaders by calling them “bohiragoto” (outsiders)? Or, will their agenda be freedom from corruption and more industries and jobs -- issues that have kept the current government on the back foot in this term and are also on the forefront in BJP’s election manifesto?