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Home / Assembly Elections 2026 / 'Good at conducting polls': Shashi Tharoor praises Modi-Shah duo for Bengal, Assam wins

'Good at conducting polls': Shashi Tharoor praises Modi-Shah duo for Bengal, Assam wins

On Congress’ performance in Kerala, Tharoor says the grand old party needs serious introspection

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:26 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. PTI file
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Heaping praise on the Modi-Shah duo over the BJP’s wins in West Bengal and Assam, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the saffron party is highly organised and invests significant effort, including financial resources, into its electoral campaigns.

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Speaking to the media, he acknowledged that there are several lessons political parties can learn from the BJP.

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“They (Modi-Shah) are professionally organised and very good at conducting elections. They have done a good job in Bengal and Assam, and that is partially because they are very good at conducting elections. They are professionally organised. They have strong organisational strength,” he said.

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“They put a lot of resources, including financial resources, into their campaign. There are things that all of us can learn from that. I would only hope that their message will be one of uniting Indians and not dividing them,” Tharoor added.

On the Congress’ performance in Kerala, the party leader said the grand old party needs serious introspection, adding, “If we can get it right in Kerala, we can do it everywhere. That is a lesson the Congress party should learn.”

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In Kerala, the Congress managed to present a united front despite initial hiccups, placated Tharoor—who was earlier seen at odds with the party on several policy issues—and allowed the state unit to steer the election campaign rather than involving Lok Sabha MPs in contest dynamics.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a major victory in Kerala in the Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Monday.

The Congress won 63 out of 140 seats, while its ally Indian Union Muslim League secured 22 seats, giving the alliance a comfortable win.

The Assembly elections in Kerala were held in a single phase on April 9. While the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front failed to retain power in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan won from the Dharmadam constituency.

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