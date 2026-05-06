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Home / Assembly Elections 2026 / Meet Agnimitra Paul, BJP's top woman frontrunner for Bengal CM post as oath likely on May 9

Meet Agnimitra Paul, BJP's top woman frontrunner for Bengal CM post as oath likely on May 9

A former fashion designer, Paul served as a Member of Parliament from 2019 to 2024. Her election affidavit lists multiple pending cases related to protests and public order, though she has not been convicted in any case

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Agnimitra Paul
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Political uncertainty continues in West Bengal as the Bharatiya Janata Party moves closer to forming the next government, even as incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not stepped down.

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With the BJP indicating a possible oath-taking ceremony on May 9, speculation is intensifying over who will be chosen as the next chief minister.

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Among the prominent contenders is BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who won the Asansol Dakshin seat by a margin of over 40,000 votes, defeating TMC’s Tapas Banerjee in the 2026 Assembly elections. A state vice-president of the party, Paul is seen as a strong choice, particularly if the BJP opts for a woman face to counter Mamata Banerjee.

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A former fashion designer, Paul served as a Member of Parliament from 2019 to 2024. Her election affidavit lists multiple pending cases related to protests and public order, though she has not been convicted in any case.

Another key frontrunner is Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, who registered a significant political victory by defeating Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur. He had earlier defeated her in Nandigram in 2021, strengthening his position within the party.

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BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya is also among those being considered, indicating the party’s effort to balance organisational leadership and electoral success.

The BJP has suggested that the swearing-in ceremony could be held on May 9, marking the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. However, the party has not officially announced its chief ministerial pick.

The final decision is expected soon as the BJP leadership evaluates its options amid a rapidly evolving political scenario in West Bengal.

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